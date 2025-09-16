Where Esports Meets Olympic Boxing: eUSA Boxing Open Tournament Set for September 16th at the Arvest Convention Center, Tulsa, OK

Boxers and Boxing Coaches Compete in a Groundbreaking Hybrid Competition Merging VR Gaming, Esports, and Olympic-style Boxing

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Golden Gloves VR , the official virtual training and esports platform of USA Boxing, is hosting today the eUSA Boxing Open Tournament , a VR boxing event that is happening alongside the USA Boxing National Open . Taking place at the Arvest Convention Center in Tulsa, OK, this event brings together boxers and boxing coaches in a competitive showcase that blends the physical sport of boxing with the world of virtual reality. Athletes and coaches battle for championship belts, medals, and cash prizes. This is the second in a series of eBoxer competitions being held by Engine Room VR, the developers of Golden Gloves VR.

Used by top boxers to train, Golden Gloves VR isn’t just a fighting game—it’s the most authentic boxing game on the market. It was built with authentic mechanics, real-world punch physics, anti-cheat systems, new fully customizable avatars, and anti-flail tech to ensure skill-based gameplay. Players train and compete in realistic virtual gyms, mastering technique just like boxers in real life.

“Virtual reality is revolutionizing how athletes train and compete,” said Aaron Sloan, owner of Engine Room VR and USA Boxing certified coach, judge, and referee. “With the eUSA Boxing Tournament, we’re creating a bridge between esports and Olympic-style boxing, making the sport more accessible, inclusive, and exciting than ever.”

Golden Gloves VR Features:

True-to-life boxing mechanics with advanced bag and punch physics

Anti-spam & anti-flail tech to keep fights skill-based

Training classes and custom gym branding options

Competitive tournaments with official scoring systems

Backed by the fight community – demoed at major boxing and gaming events, including Netflix’s Paul vs. Tyson fight

Fully customizable avatars, with new high-quality graphics

Whether you’re a fan, a fighter, or an esports competitor, the eUSA Boxing Open Tournament is your chance to witness the next evolution of VR boxing and gaming. Don’t just watch—play. Download Golden Gloves VR on Meta Quest and start training today before the game launches in full.

About Engine Room VR:

Engine Room VR is the virtual reality studio based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that created the most authentic boxing game on the market. Led by Aaron Sloan (a former Cardiac Nurse and Boxing Gym Owner) and operating out of a functioning boxing gym, the studio is best known for its flagship title, Golden Gloves VR — a VR boxing game.

Founded in 2021, Engine Room VR was born out of Aaron Sloan’s passion for boxing and emerging technology. The team’s small, agile group of developers can develop and scale both fully immersive and 2d applications on most commercially available VR headsets and mobile devices. Engine Room VR’s business team has the capability to collaborate with and manage relationships across the product launch lifecycle — including leading technology companies, academic institutions, government bodies, top sporting and sports promotion organizations.

Golden Gloves VR has been demoed across the US, the UK, and Saudi Arabia, including at high-profile sporting events streamed by Netflix.

