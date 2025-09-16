Vision Films Set to Release Action Packed Feature ‘Unseen Enemy’

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vision Films announces the Transactional VOD release of the action-packed full-length feature film, Unseen Enemy from Engineered Films across North America and in the UK on September 30, 2025. Written by Salvatore Samperi and co-directed and co-produced by Samperi and Mathew John Pearson. The Australian production was shot on location all over Sydney, including Western Sydney and the coastal area of Brooklyn, NSW on the southern bank of the Hawkesbury River. Actors did their own stunts and fight scenes using disciplines including Tae Kwon Do, Silat, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Kick Boxing, Judo, as well as some “Jean-Claude Van Damme inspired moves.”

An isolated private investigator is convinced by a friend to come out of hiding to help find her missing sister, putting him back in reach by those who want his family dead. Watch the trailer HERE.

Starring: Salvatore Samperi (The Combination: Redemption), Artom Simin (Breathless), Jamaica Vaughan (new season of Spartacus, Home and Away), Amelia Conway (Friends and Strangers), Sunjeev Mehra (Buckingham Murders), and Aaron Scully (NCIS: Sydney).

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films shares, “Unseen Enemy is an action-packed drama that has it all – impressive fight scenes, exotic locations, and driven by a quest for redemption.”

Director/Producer Mathew John Pearson says, “We put lots of effort into this film so I am super excited and happy that the film will be seen around the globe. Hopefully enough people can find and enjoy the film so that we can keep making them.”

Filmmaker Salvatore Samperi adds, “If making a film was a sports season I can well and truly say all the players involved left everything out on the field every single game…. and then some.”

