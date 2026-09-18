Where boldness begins: TECNO POVA explores the Italian inspiration behind its Tonino Lamborghini limited edition

An exclusive journey to Tonino Lamborghini’s headquarters immersed global media, creators and partners in the Italian design culture and bold lifestyle vision behind the limited-edition smartphone.

BOLOGNA, Italy, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Italy has long been known for its distinctive approach to craftsmanship and industrial design, where function, creativity and character come together. That same spirit can be seen in the TECNO POVA 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition.

To explore the history, culture and elegant way of life that have shaped Tonino Lamborghini’s design vision and inspired TECNO POVA 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition, TECNO and Tonino Lamborghini jointly welcomed approximately thirty media representatives, creators and business partners from around the world to Bologna for an exclusive brand immersion journey.

Under the theme “Where Boldness Begins,” the journey brought guests closer to the Italian roots of Tonino Lamborghini and how those influences come through in its collaboration with TECNO POVA. Through the brand immersion activities, a garden welcome event, an on-site product unveiling and hands-on use throughout the visit, guests explored how the limited edition translates Tonino Lamborghini’s distinctive design language and bold lifestyle attitude into a contemporary mobile experience.

Discovering the roots of Italian boldness at Palazzo del Vignola, home to Tonino Lamborghini

Bologna served as the perfect setting for the journey. Known for its rich traditions in architecture, food and manufacturing, the city reflects the close relationship between creativity and everyday life that has long shaped Italian design. Its artistic heritage, specialist craftsmanship and long tradition of manufacturing have helped shape an approach to design where function and personality are closely intertwined. Within this tradition, engineering design becomes a form of storytelling, with shape, materials, color and craftsmanship carrying character and attitude beyond mere function.

A visit to Tonino Lamborghini’s headquarters at the historic Palazzo del Vignola gave guests a closer look at the brand’s history and the way its design language has evolved across different aspects of lifestyle. For more than four decades, Tonino Lamborghini has drawn on its Italian heritage and mechanical inspiration to create products with a strong sense of character. Power, the signature Tonino Lamborghini black-and-red palette, and engineering-inspired aesthetics recur throughout the brand’s world, reflecting a belief that design can be an expression of individuality as much as it is of utility. This philosophy finds a natural connection with TECNO POVA, which brings together youthful energy and unconventional design centered on self-expression.

Later in the afternoon, guests gathered for the unveiling of the TECNO POVA 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition, surrounded by Tonino Lamborghini design works that reflected the brand’s distinctive aesthetic. The setting offered a natural context for exploring how those visual codes and lifestyle values have been reinterpreted through POVA.

Sharing the heritage and creative principles behind the brand, Mr. Tonino Lamborghini, Founder and President, said: “For me, design tells a story rooted in my Italian culture and craftsmanship. This collaboration brings that bold, unmistakable identity into a new technological form, allowing young users to express their individuality. I’m honored to host the launch here at my headquarters to better express and share the identity that characterize my brand since 1981.”

“By bringing guests to Italy, we wanted them to experience firsthand where the inspiration behind this product comes from and what brings our two brands together,” said Laury Bai, CMO of TECNO. “Together, we are bringing Tonino Lamborghini’s distinctive design language and bold lifestyle attitude into POVA’s youthful identity, combining technology, aesthetics and self-expression in a new mobile experience.”

Bringing Italian design into every detail

The limited edition translates this shared vision into a design language that is immediately recognizable. For Tonino Lamborghini, luxury is something to feel and experience, not shown off, and that spirit is reflected in the phone’s design. Its black-and-red palette establishes a bold visual identity, while the Pulse Line adds a sense of movement across the rear panel. The Signature Shield and dual-layer stacking process further bring Tonino Lamborghini’s mechanical and engineering-inspired aesthetics into the phone, making it a distinctive expression of character and individuality.

A dual-layer rear cover and internal mirror structures create a layered sense of depth, producing dynamic visual effects as the phone moves. The Alive Matrix Display introduces a more contemporary digital expression through a custom “L” signature effect, while the customized interface extends the same visual language from the exterior into the software experience.

The collaboration carries Tonino Lamborghini’s engineered design language and bold spirit across the phone’s visual details, materials, customized interface and accessories, extending the collaboration beyond the exterior design alone.

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SOURCE TECNO MOBILE LIMITED