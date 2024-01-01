KIT Plugins Brings the Legendary Blackbird Studio D Reverb Chamber to Your DAW

Award-winning Nashville developer introduces BB Chamber D, faithfully recreating one of music’s most celebrated reverb chambers for producers, engineers, and creators worldwide.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Award-winning Nashville-based audio software developer KIT Plugins is bringing one of the recording industry’s most celebrated acoustic spaces into the digital realm with the release of BB Chamber D. Developed in collaboration with Blackbird Studio, the plug-in faithfully recreates the lush depth and musical decay of the legendary Studio D reverb chamber while extending its capabilities with adjustable room dimensions, authentic microphone and dampening options, and flexible source placement. Complete with built-in saturation, EQ, compression, filtering, and full I/O controls, BB Chamber D delivers the unmistakable ambience of Studio D with the creative flexibility today’s producers demand.

For a limited time, KIT’s BB Chamber D is available at an introductory price of $85—a savings of 30% here: https://kitplugins.com/products/bb-chamber-d

Long regarded as one of Nashville’s most coveted acoustic spaces, the legendary reverb chamber inside Blackbird Studio’s Studio D has shaped the sound of countless recordings. Prized by producers and engineers for its lush ambience, natural depth and unmistakable musical character, the chamber has become one of the most celebrated recording spaces.

BB Chamber D was built using KIT Plugins’ proprietary ADPT:AI technology—an advanced modeling engine developed specifically for reverb and room emulation—the plugin captures the chamber’s complex reflections and immersive depth, giving producers and engineers around the world access to one of recording’s most sought-after acoustic environments directly inside their DAW.

“Every great recording space has a personality,” said Jim Collett, newly appointed President of KIT Plugins. “Studio D’s chamber has an unmistakable sense of depth and emotion that you feel the moment you hear it. With ADPT:AI technology, we weren’t trying to build another reverb—we wanted to preserve the soul of one of the most inspiring rooms in modern recording history while giving creators the freedom to explore it in entirely new ways.”

While the original chamber remains a fixture inside Blackbird Studio, BB Chamber D removes its physical limitations. Producers can reshape the virtual space with adjustable Size and Width controls, explore multiple microphone perspectives, recreate authentic chamber dampening techniques and experiment with flexible source placement and routing—all while preserving the unmistakable sound that has made Studio D a destination for generations of recording artists.

About KIT Plugins

Named in SonicScoop’s Best New Pro Audio Gear and Mixbus TV’s Best of NAMM (2024 & 2025), KIT Plugins is an award-winning Nashville-based audio software company trusted by many of Music City’s leading producers, engineers and recording studios for its authentic analog emulations and innovative digital workflows.

KIT Plugins’ acclaimed software has been featured by Billboard, Mix Magazine, Sound On Sound, Recording Magazine, Tape Op, MusicTech, American Songwriter, Produce Like A Pro and numerous other leading music industry publications. Recognized by Mix Magazine as one of the Pro Audio Companies to Watch, the company has received multiple industry honors, including MusicTech‘s Excellence Award and Choice Award, along with Music Player‘s WIHO (Wish I Had One) Award.

Dedicated to preserving the sound of legendary analog equipment and iconic recording environments, KIT Plugins collaborates with some of the most respected names in professional audio, including Blackbird Studio, Norman Petty Recording Studio and H2 Audio, combining their celebrated sonic legacies with proprietary digital modeling technology. Its flagship BB N105 plugin marked the first-ever channel strip emulation of the rare analog console in Blackbird Studio A—one of the world’s most celebrated recording spaces where artists including Taylor Swift, Beck and Dolly Parton have recorded. For more information, visit www.kitplugins.com.

Disclaimer

All names, logos and trademarks of studio equipment and/or accessory brands are the property of their respective manufacturers and are in no way affiliated with KIT Plugins or its affiliates. None of the aforementioned name, logo or trademark owners were involved in the making of this product, nor do they endorse it. The names, logos and trademarks used are only for the purpose of identifying the hardware chain that was used to create this product.