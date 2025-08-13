Westend Academy Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Hair Styling & Esthetics School in Ottawa

Westend Academy (Ottawa School of Beauty Ltd), a locally owned and operated beauty school, has won the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the School – Hair Styling & Esthetics category for Ottawa. This recognition reflects the school’s long-standing commitment to excellence in beauty education, empowering students to build rewarding careers in hairstyling, esthetics, and medical spa services.

With campuses in Ottawa and London, Ontario, Westend Academy has earned a reputation as a top-tier cosmetology institution offering full-time OSAP-eligible diploma programs. The Academy specializes in hands-on, real-client salon and spa training that prepares graduates to enter the workforce confident, experienced, and job-ready.

Award-Winning Education Backed by Experience

Founded in 1998, Westend Academy provides students with real-world learning environments that mimic professional settings. Students perform services for paying clients under the guidance of experienced instructors, gaining the technical skills, client service abilities, and speed that today’s employers demand.

“We pride ourselves on producing graduates who are well-trained, adaptable, and ready to contribute on day one,” says the Westend Academy team. “This award reflects the dedication of our instructors and the success of our students.”

Small Class Sizes, Personalized Mentorship

Westend Academy maintains a low student-to-instructor ratio, allowing for more personalized feedback and mentorship. With expert instructors like Phil Weaver (Executive Director with 30+ years in the salon industry), Terry Ralph (Barbering & Hairstyling instructor since 2003), and Mira Dayfallah (Medical Esthetics instructor with 20+ years of experience), students are guided by professionals who bring deep industry knowledge and passion to the classroom.

Programs Designed for Career Success

The Academy offers comprehensive training across multiple programs:

Professional Hairstyling

Barbering

Esthetics & Advanced Skin Care

Medical Esthetics & Spa Therapies

Courses are continuously updated to match the demands of the beauty and wellness industry, integrating the latest tools, digital resources, and product innovations. Students train with industry-leading equipment and multimedia instruction, preparing them for a range of careers in beauty, wellness, and spa management.

Hands-On Experience That Makes a Difference

From the first week of class, students work in Westend Academy’s operational salon and spa clinics-gaining real experience with clients in haircuts, coloring, skincare, waxing, massage, facials, laser treatments, and more. This immersive approach not only improves technical proficiency but helps students build speed, confidence, and professionalism before they graduate.

Job Placement & Continued Support

Graduates benefit from the Academy’s strong industry network and dedicated Job Connect program, which helps place students in salons, spas, and medi-spa clinics across Ontario. Alumni frequently return to share success stories or hire future grads, reinforcing the school’s strong community ties.

For entrepreneurial students, Westend Academy offers guidance in salon ownership, branding, and customer management-empowering future beauty professionals to become business leaders.

Accessible, Supported Learning

All diploma programs are eligible for OSAP, and the Academy offers tuition payment plans and financial aid options. As a registered career college under the Ontario Career Colleges Act, Westend Academy ensures its programs meet high standards in both academic and hands-on training.

Commitment That Builds Careers

The 2025 Consumer Choice Award reflects the trust Ottawa students and families place in Westend Academy’s training model. With more than 25 years of success and thousands of alumni in the field, the school remains committed to building confident, skilled professionals who are ready to make their mark.

“This recognition means everything to us,” the team says. “It represents the trust our students and community place in our school, and we’ll continue to raise the bar for beauty education in Ottawa and beyond.”

About Westend Academy:

Westend Academy (Ottawa School of Beauty Ltd) is a leading beauty school offering diploma programs in hairstyling, barbering, esthetics, and medical esthetics. With two campuses in Ottawa and London, the Academy delivers hands-on, real-client training in a professional environment. Westend Academy is registered under the Ontario Career Colleges Act and offers OSAP-eligible programs, small class sizes, and strong career placement support. To learn more about Westend Academy’s award-winning programs, visit beautyacademy.ca or explore their CCA Page.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire