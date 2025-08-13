TridentCare Closes Acquisition of Shoreline Diagnostics, Solidifying Its California Presence With a Market-Leading Clinical Lab

TridentCare, the leading national provider of portable diagnostic services, has enhanced its laboratory presence in California with the acquisition of Shoreline Diagnostics. Shoreline Diagnostics, a CLIA-Certified, Full-Service Clinical Diagnostics Laboratory located in Irvine, CA, is known for providing “white glove,” quality services to local facilities. The addition of Shoreline’s dedicated team of clinicians and medical laboratory will complement and enhance the existing, highly experienced team at TridentCare in CA, led by industry veteran Chris Tomlinson, Senior Vice President, who remains focused on enhancing the national Lab delivery model, the overall quality of the customer experience and timely results across TridentCare’s laboratory footprint.

“As an organization and harnessing our powerful, national platform, we are excited to add an in-market California lab to our national footprint,” said Tomlinson. “We are excited to welcome the team from Shoreline to the existing TridentCare Lab family of over 300 phlebotomists and lab professionals in California. Existing Shoreline customers will experience uninterrupted and enhanced lab services from our expanded test menu and conversion of the lab to a 24/7 operation. Current TridentCare customers will also benefit from improved stat and routine test turnaround times.”

“At Shoreline, one of our main goals as an organization is to improve access to high-quality care and make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and their families,” said Doug Bischoff, CEO, Shoreline Diagnostics. “We see an assured path to achieving this goal by joining forces with TridentCare, a nationally recognized and locally trusted portable diagnostic services provider. Those beyond our reach yesterday will benefit from this transaction and have increased access to care tomorrow, thanks to TridentCare.”



Based in Sparks, Maryland, TridentCare is the leading provider of portable diagnostic services in the country, operating in 42 states, servicing a wide variety of patients and clients. Each day, the company deploys experienced medical professionals and leading-edge technology to provide digital imaging, mobile phlebotomy, laboratory, and vascular services to tens of thousands of patients nationwide. For more information about TridentCare, please visit TridentCare.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

