Westchester Elder Law Attorney Lauren C. Enea Shares Five Essential Steps to Begin Long-Term Care Planning in Your 30s

For many in their 30s, long-term care planning isn’t top of mind. According to Westchester County elder law attorney Lauren C. Enea, Esq., partner at Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP in White Plains and Somers, N.Y., however, the earlier you begin, the more options and better financial benefits you’ll have later in life.

“Your 30s are often filled with major life changes – marriage, homeownership, starting a family, career growth – but these milestones are exactly why it’s a smart time to think ahead,” said Lauren C. Enea, who focuses her practice on wills, trusts and estates; Medicaid planning; special needs planning; and probate/estate administration. “Taking steps now to protect your future health and financial well-being will give you far greater flexibility and peace of mind down the road.”

Ms. Enea outlines five key steps to building a comprehensive long-term care plan now to ensure you’re sufficiently covered in your golden years:

Establish a Health Care Proxy: A health care proxy allows you to designate a trusted person to make medical decisions on your behalf should you become unable to do so. This document is important for all adults, regardless of age, and is the best way to ensure your wishes are respected in the event of a serious illness or injury.

Build an Emergency Fund: A well-structured emergency fund should include at least six months of living expenses and anticipate future medical needs, such as home modifications or caregiving costs. This provides crucial flexibility during unexpected health challenges.

Explore Insurance Options Early: Long-term care insurance is typically more affordable when you’re younger and in good health. Compare different policies and providers to find coverage that matches your needs and budget. Consider hybrid policies or long-term care insurance riders that can be added to whole life insurance policies.

Create a Power of Attorney: Designate someone to handle your financial matters if you become incapacitated. This person will pay your bills, manage your investments, and make important financial decisions on your behalf. A comprehensive power of attorney can play a vital role in asset protection, Medicaid eligibility, probate avoidance, and preventing the need for a guardianship proceeding. It’s important to ensure that this document is broadly drafted and includes appropriate gifting authority that aligns with your long-term care goals.

Document Your Preferences: Clearly outlining your wishes for future care – including preferred living arrangements and treatment approaches – ensures loved ones and decision-makers are aligned. These conversations may be difficult, but they are crucial to ensuring your care reflects your personal values.

While long-term care planning may feel daunting, Ms. Enea emphasizes that breaking the process into small, manageable steps can make all the difference. “Your choices today shape your care options tomorrow. Working with an experienced elder law attorney can help take the guesswork and stress out of the process.”

An active member of the local bar associations, Ms. Enea holds several leadership positions within various legal organizations. She was honored with the 2025 Shining Star Award from the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University and has been named to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list (2021-2024) and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch (2023-2025). Ms. Enea serves as president of the Board of Directors for CAREERS Support Solutions, a nonprofit that helps individuals with disabilities secure meaningful employment in Westchester, Putnam, and Dutchess Counties. She is also a member of the Pace Women’s Justice Center Advisory Board, Friends of Gail.

Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP is located at 245 Main Street, Suite 500 in White Plains and 339 Route 202, Suite 100 in Somers. For more information or to schedule a consultation, call 914-948-1500 or visit www.esslawfirm.com.

About Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP

Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP is an AV preeminent rated elder law firm with offices in White Plains and Somers, N.Y. The practice concentrates on Elder Law; Medicaid Planning; Nursing Home and Home Care Applications; Estate Tax Planning; Wills, Trusts and Estates; Guardianships; Estate Litigation; Supplemental Needs Trusts; and Special Needs Planning. Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP serves Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, the Bronx, Manhattan, Long Island and Queens and is committed to providing the highest quality legal services to seniors, the disabled and their families. Visit the firm online at www.esslawfirm.com.

Press Contact

Kelly Lee

Co-Communications

914-666-0066 x 107

klee@cocommunications.com

SOURCE: Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire