Hi Solutions Continues National Expansion with Premier Dallas Acquisition

Acquires Kelltech Systems

Expands its Autonomous Home™ Presence to North Texas

Hi Solutions, a rapidly growing provider of AI-powered Autonomous Home™ solutions, today announced that it has acquired Kelltech Systems, a high-end security and home automation solutions firm based in Dallas, Texas. This strategic acquisition marks Hi’s entry into the high-growth North Texas market and reinforces its national expansion strategy.

“Kelltech Systems brings deep roots, a seasoned team, and a strong brand to our expanding portfolio,” commented John Parker, President and CEO of Hi. “Kelltech Systems has been a trusted leader across the Dallas-Fort Worth market since the 1980s, and we anticipate they will become a platform company for our planned further expansion within Texas and adjoining states. This acquisition not only accelerates our national expansion-it also adds proven leadership in Kellan A. Warren and Kellan C. Warren to the Hi family-both bring a wealth of experience and talent to our team, and we anticipate they will remain with us for many years. Kellan C. Warren is also expected to take on key leadership roles as part of our extended senior management team, further strengthening our strategic direction. In addition, Kelltech Systems’ significant capability in residential and commercial security solutions will significantly enhance the value we deliver across all Hi partner companies.”

Kellan A. Warren, Founder and President of Kelltech Systems commented, “For decades, we’ve taken pride in serving our clients and building an outstanding team here in Dallas. We’re confident that Hi represents the ideal long-term partner-not just for our valued team, but for the clients who have trusted us over the years. We’re excited to join forces with a company that shares our values and is committed to investing in our people, our growth, and our legacy of exceptional service.”

Kellan C. Warren, Vice President of Kelltech Systems added, “From our very first meeting with John and the leadership at Hi, we recognized a shared culture and commitment to excellence that felt like a natural fit. With Hi’s expanded resources and expertise combined with our own, we’re excited to scale our footprint across Texas and beyond-while continuing to deliver the personal service and innovation that define Kelltech Systems.”

Michael Moe, Executive Chairman of Hi, stated, “Hi Solutions continues its significant momentum in the booming Autonomous Home market. The megatrend of the home becoming the operating platform for life with the advent of artificial intelligence continues unabated. We are very excited about the acquisition of Kelltech Systems as it brings our presence into Texas and adds more talent into our company.”

The Kelltech acquisition is the latest announced transaction executed to advance Hi’s “rollup” program, a cornerstone of its strategy to become a national provider of technology solutions for home users and business customers. The Company has previously announced the acquisitions of iTEC (Northern/Coastal New Jersey), BCS (Costa Mesa), Media Tech (Chicago), Media Design Associates (Fort Lauderdale), Unify Smart Home (Temecula, CA) and Booyah Technologies (Philadelphia). The Company expects announcements of additional acquisitions during the second quarter of 2025.

About Hi Solutions

Hi Solutions was founded to usher in the Autonomous Home Revolution powered by artificial intelligence (ai) by giving people a new way to power and improve their lives, and to do so in a way that is attainable and sustainable for a broad cross-section of homeowners. Today, more than ever before, the home is our hub for living, working, playing, and everything in between. In a chaotic world, it should be a haven – a realm of comfort and control. Technology and ingenuity make it possible, and Hi makes it easy. We do it by listening to our customers to understand the experience they want and bringing it to life in a solution that is custom-designed for their home and personalized to their preferences via voice, motion, touch and timing. Welcome to the Autonomous Home. Learn more at www.hi.solutions.

