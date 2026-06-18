Westar Press Releases Revelation and Revenge: Confronting Christian Nationalism

New book by Chad Venters, Arthur J. Dewey, and Steve Ross features an afterword (Aftershock) by John Dominic Crossan.

What if the ultimate weapon of Christian Nationalism—the “Left Behind” End-Time prophecies—is completely fake?

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — An exciting new publication from Westar Press, Revelation and Revenge, rescues the Book of Revelation from modern political scare tactics and restores its originality as a brilliant first-century drama resisting imperial forces.

With urgency and provocation, Revelation and Revenge: Confronting Christian Nationalism challenges one of the most dangerous political ideologies of our time: militant theology based on the Book of Revelation. Biblical scholars Chad Venters and Arthur J. Dewey, and acclaimed illustrator Steve Ross, with an Afterword by John Dominic Crossan, provide an incisive, learned, and accessible book aimed at informing the public about the true story of Revelation and its false representation today.

This book dispels fear-based End-Time prophecies that have dominated the American religious and political landscape for decades. The authors pull back the layers of tradition to expose how modern rapture theology is not an ancient biblical truth but a highly profitable nineteenth-century invention. Today, rapture theology actively weaponizes the political climate to escape environmental accountability, deny scientific reality, and rewrite democratic laws under the banner of Christian supremacy.

Using rigorous historical-critical sources and sharp contemporary analysis, this book investigates the apocalyptic roots of Christian Nationalism. It demonstrates how a first-century text originally written by an exiled political dissident as an act of anti-imperial resistance has been inverted into a zero-sum tool for earthly power and conquest.

“The darkness of ignorance and dishonesty must be undone through the light of education and understanding,” writes coauthor Chad Venters.

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Westar Institute, 417098@email4pr.com, (855) 490-0454

Review copies, digital gallery links, and interview scheduling available upon request.

Westar Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to educational and scholarly work. Its imprints, Westar Press and Polebridge Press, share this mission and do not operate for profit. All views in this publication belong solely to the authors and do not represent Westar Institute or its affiliates. As publisher, Westar does not endorse the content and maintains no political affiliations or positions.

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SOURCE Westar Institute