DUE TO OVERWHELMING DEMAND, JIM HENSON’S CREATURE SHOP ADDS ADDITIONAL SUMMER SUNDAY TOUR DATES THROUGH SEPTEMBER 6

Popular “Must See” Experience Offers New Yorkers and Tourists Special Sunday Tours Through Labor Day Weekend

Tour includes puppetry and puppet-building demonstrations, exclusive merch, and especially patriotic highlights from the Company’s Archive!

QUEENS, N.Y., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — With multiple summer dates selling out, Jim Henson’s Creature Shop in Queens, NY, has added several Sunday dates for more opportunities to enjoy its popular weekly tour this summer (tickets on sale now at www.JimHensonExperiences.com). In response to overwhelming demand, the shop is adding Sundays to its schedule through Labor Day weekend, September 6th. And special for the summer in honor of the America’s 250, the 80-minute tour will include specially selected items from The Jim Henson Company’s archives that reflect some patriotic moments and characters from the Company’s 70-year history. The tour also includes a walk-through of the award-winning Creature Shop, special photo opportunities of beloved and iconic characters, a puppetry demonstration from an actual Henson puppeteer, a meet and greet with one of the Creature Shop’s master puppet builders, and other special surprises.

Jim Henson’s Creature Shop is where award-winning artists and makers create hundreds of the world’s most famous puppet characters including stars from Fraggle Rock, The Muppet Show, Sesame Street, Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas, and many more. New York City is the original and longest home to the workshop and specializes in the renowned Henson style of puppets and walkaround characters.

Tickets to visit Jim Henson’s Creature Shop in New York are $150 (plus tax and fees). All available dates are on sale now at www.JimHensonExperiences.com, a new initiative from The Jim Henson Company that features a variety of in-person experiences and live theater productions. Join the newsletter to receive updates on all the Company’s events, stage shows, and experiences.

About Jim Henson’s Creature Shop

Jim Henson’s Creature Shop™ provides animatronic creatures, digital puppetry, and soft puppets to the international film, television, theater, live event and advertising industries. Recent credits include Jim Henson’s Monster Dance for Amazon Kids+, the wildly popular music video “A Boggart Ballad” for Magic: the Gathering, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Apple TV), for which it won an Emmy, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix), the Blumhouse horror franchise Five Nights at Freddy’s, and an upcoming all-puppet episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The Shop is renowned for designing and building some of the world’s best-known characters including the Sesame Street puppets, the classic Muppets, and characters from Dinosaurs, Farscape, The Dark Crystal, Labyrinth, and more. Additional credits in film and television include The Naked Gun, Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2, Lost Ollie, Come Play, Julie’s Greenroom, and Where the Wild Things Are. The shop is also known for its performance work for theatrical productions including My Neighbour Totoro, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Jim Henson’s inspired Silliness, and Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas, as well as for its partnerships with commercial clients like Snuggle, Topgolf, and General Mills, and with artists like Coldplay, The Avett Brothers, Cee Lo Green, Ben Rector, Lady Gaga and Deadmau5.

A recipient of multiple Emmy Awards for its outstanding work building puppets for Sesame Street, the Shop also received an Academy Award for its visual effects work on the film Babe. Other awards include a Scientific and Engineering Academy Award for the Henson Performance Control System, a powerful custom-based interface for puppeteers, and an Emmy Award for its work in developing the Henson Digital Puppetry Studio, a patented control system technology that enables puppeteers to perform a computer generated (CG) character in real time.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/due-to-overwhelming-demand-jim-hensons-creature-shop-adds-additional-summer-sunday-tour-dates-through-september-6-302804787.html

SOURCE The Jim Henson Company