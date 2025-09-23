West Coast Eagles Elevates Live Video Production and Guest Integration Capabilities With QuickLink StudioPro

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, SEPTEMBER 23, 2025 – The West Coast Eagles, one of the most successful Australian Football League (AFL) clubs, has enhanced its broadcast and digital content creation capabilities with the adoption of QuickLink StudioPro™ at its headquarters, Mineral Resources Park, in Perth. QuickLink’s award-winning StudioPro was successfully delivered and installed by Techtel, a leading provider of broadcast technology solutions in Asia-Pacific.This upgrade empowers the club with industry-leading video production tools for producing top-tier content, enhancing fan engagement and storytelling.

“Connecting with our members and fans, both locally and internationally, is more important than ever,” says Steven Bandy, Head of Production at West Coast Eagles. “QuickLink allows us to create and deliver high-quality content more efficiently, whether it’s live-streaming, press conferences, producing in-house features or bringing fans closer to the club with behind-the-scenes access.”

The installation includes the addition of QuickLink StudioPro, a powerful all-in-one video production platform offering seamless integration for high-quality broadcasting and remote production capabilities. For its needs, the league opted for QuickLink’s eight SDI StudioPro model, StudioPro-8, which features eight configurable 12G-SDI inputs/outputs. In addition, the QuickLink StudioPro™ Proton Panel, a 54-key professional control panel designed for efficient live production management with the functionality of also controlling over 600+ other devices via Bitfocus Companion, was added to the production. This workflow utilizing QuickLink’s award-winning StudioPro provides the West Coast Eagles with a streamlined and highly flexible video production workflow, ensuring high-quality content delivery across various platforms.

The West Coast Eagles now benefit from a hybrid workflow that seamlessly integrates SDI, NDI® and Dante®, providing flexibility for a variety of production environments. “We are thrilled to support the West Coast Eagles with a cutting-edge solution that simplifies their production workflow while enhancing video quality and operational efficiency,” says Tom Nunn, Business Development Manager at Techtel.

With QuickLink StudioPro, the club can manage and mix multiple remote feeds, host live video conferences and integrate Zoom calls into broadcasts with minimal technical complexity. The solution also enables them to stream live content across multiple social media platforms, ensuring maximum audience engagement. “This installation ensures the club can continue to engage with fans and stakeholders at the highest broadcast standards,” adds Nunn.

“QuickLink solutions are designed to simplify workflows and provide exceptional video quality, and it’s exciting to see them powering broadcasts for such a prominent team,” says Richard Rees, CEO, QuickLink. “We’re proud to support Techtel and the West Coast Eagles in delivering high-quality, reliable remote contributions across its operations.”

The world’s easiest-to-use 4K video production platform, QuickLink StudioPro delivers a true-to-life ultra-low latency production experience without the complexity of legacy systems. With an astounding one-frame delay, StudioPro ensures flawless synchronization between stage speakers and large projected screens or video walls for live presentations.

StudioPro functions similarly to a video-based Microsoft PowerPoint. Each scene is like a slide, allowing users to add multiple layers, effortlessly switching between scenes to create amazing productions. This simplicity is paired with in-built NewBlue Captivate™ graphics, as standard within all StudioPro models, to create a solution that is exceptionally easy-to-use, with industry-leading on-air graphics, titles and animation. Without StudioPro, creators face the inconvenience of extensive training on outdated systems, the financial burden of outsourcing to external companies and lip synchronization issues.

QuickLink StudioPro™ Proton is a professional-grade control panel built for small-scale and mobile productions. With a 54-button layout (27 of which are fully configurable), Proton offers tactile, precise control over live switching, transitions and audio mixing. The unit features a premium anodized aluminum alloy chassis for rugged portability, as well as tri-colored crystal keys, a responsive T-Bar for transitions and a wired tally interface via DB25 for reliable visual signaling. At just 12.9” wide and weighing 3.3lbs, Proton is compact and travel-ready, making it an ideal choice for education, houses of worship, webcasting, podcasting and on-the-go content creation.

This upgrade emphasizes Techtel’s commitment to delivering advanced, intuitive broadcast solutions tailored to the evolving needs of professional sports organizations. For more information about Techtel, visit techtel.com.au.