Pro Connect Group Leverages Pliant Technologies for Reliable Church Production Communications

PORTLAND, OREGON, SEPTEMBER 23, 2025 — Pro Connect Group, a full-service production, rental, and sales company, has successfully deployed Pliant Technologies MicroCom XR Wireless Intercom System to enhance communication workflows at Foothills Community Church in Molalla, Oregon. The project was led by Justin Blake Hamilton, principal and account executive for Pro Connect Group, who chose MicroCom XR for its exceptional value, performance, and simplicity.

“MicroCom XR was the perfect fit for this church because it’s easy to use, affordable, reliable, and provides flawless coverage,” says Hamilton “MicroCom XR allows the congregation to communicate from the production booth, through the lobby, and into the sanctuary. Since the install, they haven’t had a single issue with the system.”

Foothills Community Church needed a compact but capable wireless communication system that could support a small, distributed production team. The MicroCom XR system connects camera operators, the lighting technician, video director, and graphics operator, all across a 125-foot distance from the auditorium, separated by the church lobby and walls. “They are very happy with the system,” says Hamilton.

Hamilton praised the MicroCom XR system not only for its consistent audio quality, but also for its rugged hardware and intuitive user experience, which he claims are key factors in the success of installations like this one, where full-time technical staff might not always be present. “What really sets MicroCom XR apart is the combination of broadcast-grade audio clarity and a tough, compact build that stands up to everyday use,” he says. “It’s a plug-and-play solution that doesn’t require a steep learning curve, which is crucial for churches and small teams.”

As an authorized Pliant Technologies dealer, Pro Connect Group also sees MicroCom XR as a standout solution for clients seeking high-performance wireless intercom at an accessible price point. Hamilton adds: “Pliant is fantastic. The team is responsive and always ready to help – whether it’s a product question or tech support. That kind of responsiveness combined with such reliable, high-quality gear, makes them an easy choice for us.”

Founded to serve live production, house of worship, and the corporate event markets, Pro Connect Group delivers end-to-end solutions that balance technical excellence with hands-on support. The success of its MicroCom XR deployment at Foothills Community Church is a testament to its commitment to quality and reliability in every install.