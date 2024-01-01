Wemade Next to Develop an AI Boss in MIR5 in Collaboration with NVIDIA

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Wemade Next Co., Ltd. (112040: KOSDAQ) (CEO Park Jung Soo), the developer behind MIR4 and a subsidiary of Wemade Co., Ltd., a global leader in game development, announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to develop the world’s first AI Boss, “Asterion,” for MIR5, built with NVIDIA ACE.









Wemade Next will debut Asterion’s game trailer during the week of CES 2025, the world’s largest technology expo.

Unlike conventional scripted bosses, Asterion introduces dynamic, unpredictable behavior that evolves in real time. Leveraging machine learning and small language models (SLMs) tailored for MIR5, Wemade Next is developing a state-of-the-art AI system capable of perceiving the game environment, recording past battles, and learning from them. The AI boss dynamically adapts its attack strategies in real time by analyzing player compositions, attributes, and positioning, demonstrating advanced strategic reasoning and adaptability.

The demo highlights how advanced AI can transform traditional MMORPG boss battles. It contrasts predictable script-based boss behavior with Asterion. For instance, it recalls instances where fire attacks were blocked by shields, and healers revived fallen teammates. Using this insight, Asterion can bypass shielded players, prioritize key targets like healers positioned behind the front line, and launch fire attacks on fleeing players to secure a decisive victory.

Wemade Next’s collaboration with NVIDIA began at COMPUTEX 2024 and has advanced through six months of research and development. This project benefits from NVIDIA’s engineering support, including early access to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPU for the development of MIR5, as well as NVIDIA ACE for digital human technologies and NVIDIA NIM, a set of easy-to-use microservices for accelerating the deployment of foundation models on any cloud or data center.

MIR5 is the first game to utilize NVIDIA ACE to power boss battles, a groundbreaking innovation that combines Wemade Next’s MMORPG expertise with NVIDIA’s advanced AI technologies to redefine gameplay experiences. This collaboration introduces NVIDIA ACE into MIR5, the latest installment in the globally acclaimed Legend of Mir series, set for release in 2025, helping establish a new standard for immersive and adaptive gaming.

Park Jung Soo, CEO of Wemade Next, highlighted the importance of this partnership: “We have begun a new era of gaming with NVIDIA ACE-powered autonomous game characters. MIR5’s AI bosses are a milestone moment in gaming, enabling unique boss encounters with every play session. We’re excited to see how this technology transforms games.”

Keita Iida, Vice President, Developer Relations at NVIDIA, said, “Innovative AI technologies, like NVIDIA ACE, are leveling up games and the gameplay experience. The introduction of MIR5 AI bosses is a groundbreaking moment in gaming and showcases how advanced AI can enhance games by creating dynamic character experiences.”

Wemade plans to expand the application of AI technologies beyond AI Boss battles, advancing its core AI capabilities to redefine the next generation of AAA MMORPGs and establish a new industry standard.

About Wemade

Founded in 2000, Wemade (KOSDAQ: 112040) is a South Korean gaming company renowned for its groundbreaking contributions to the MMORPG genre. With a portfolio that includes the globally successful Legend of Mir series and innovative titles like Night Crow, Wemade continues to lead the industry with a focus on technological innovation and global expansion.

