Genius Sports to Participate in the Annual Needham Growth Conference

LONDON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) (“Genius Sports” or the “Company”), the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, today announced that Nick Taylor, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference.





The fireside chat is scheduled for 10:15am ET on January 16, 2025. A live webcast and replay can be accessed at investors.geniussports.com.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

