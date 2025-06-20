Wells Funding Group Helps Crown Point Homebuyers Navigate Indiana’s New Mortgage Privacy Law

Wells Funding Group, a premier mortgage broker in Crown Point, IN, guides clients through Indiana’s new mortgage privacy protections to ensure a secure homebuying experience in 2025.

Indiana’s House Bill 1077, effective July 1, 2025, introduces enhanced consumer privacy protections for mortgage applicants, requiring lenders to obtain explicit consent before sharing credit inquiry data. Wells Funding Group, a leading mortgage broker in Crown Point, IN, is helping homebuyers and refinancers leverage this law to protect their personal information while securing competitive mortgage terms.

Indiana’s New Mortgage Privacy Protections

mortgage lenders (Indiana General Assembly, 2025). With Lake County’s median home price at $280,000 in 2025, per the House Bill 1077, passed by the Indiana General Assembly , shifts mortgage credit inquiries to an opt-in model, reducing unwanted solicitations from(Indiana General Assembly, 2025). With Lake County’s median home price at $280,000 in 2025, per the Indiana Association of Realtors , this law empowers buyers in Crown Point to focus on their home purchase without privacy concerns. Wells Funding Group ensures clients understand their rights under HB 1077.

Wells Funding Group’s Expert Support

Wells Funding Group specializes in personalized mortgage solutions. “Indiana’s new privacy law gives homebuyers peace of mind,” says a company spokesperson. As a mortgage broker in Crown Point, IN, the firm compares rates from multiple lenders to find the best loans, whether for homes near Crown Point’s historic courthouse or elsewhere in Lake County. Their expertise spans FHA, VA, and conventional loans, tailored to local market needs.

Why Act Now?

HB 1077 reduces the flood of unsolicited calls, letting buyers like those in Crown Point’s growing suburbs make informed decisions. Wells Funding Group also connects clients with Indiana Housing programs for down payment assistance, enhancing affordability. With mortgage rates projected at 6% in 2025, now is an ideal time to buy or refinance.

