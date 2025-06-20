Jimmy Rushing, Mortgage Banker, Helps Houston Buyers with Texas’s New Housing Law

Jimmy Rushing, a premier mortgage banker in Houston, TX, guides homebuyers through Texas Senate Bill 15 to secure affordable mortgages in 2025.

Texas Senate Bill 15 (SB 15), effective September 1, 2025, eliminates city-mandated lot sizes over 1,400 square feet in major cities, boosting affordable housing construction. Jimmy Rushing, Mortgage Banker – Your Texas Home Loan Guy, a trusted mortgage banker in Houston, TX, is helping clients seize this opportunity to buy homes in Harris County’s evolving market.

SB 15: Expanding Houston’s Housing Options

SB 15, passed by the Texas Legislature , allows smaller lots in Houston, addressing a 306,000-home shortage statewide (Texas Legislature, 2025; Up for Growth, 2023). With Houston’s median home price at $325,000 in 2025, per the Houston Association of Realtors , this law lowers costs for buyers. Jimmy Rushing offers tailored financing to capitalize on these new homes.

Expert Mortgage Guidance

Jimmy Rushing specializes in personalized lending. “SB 15 makes Houston more affordable,” says a company spokesperson. As a mortgage banker in Houston, TX, he compares rates to secure FHA, VA, and conventional loans, perfect for homes near Buffalo Bayou or Memorial Park. His expertise navigates Houston’s dynamic market.

Why Act Now?

SB 15 increases inventory, easing Houston’s competitive market. Jimmy Rushing pairs this with Texas Homebuyer programs for down payment aid. With rates projected at 6% in 2025, now is the time to buy or refinance in Harris County’s vibrant neighborhoods.

Call to Action

Ready to buy in Houston? Contact Jimmy Rushing, Mortgage Banker – Your Texas Home Loan Guy to leverage SB 15 and secure your mortgage. Visit our Google Business Profile to connect today.

About Jimmy Rushing, Mortgage Banker – Your Texas Home Loan Guy

Jimmy Rushing, Mortgage Banker – Your Texas Home Loan Guy, based in Houston, TX, is a premier mortgage banker serving Harris County and Texas. Specializing in FHA, VA, and first-time homebuyer loans, Jimmy delivers personalized financing solutions. Learn more at yourtexashomeloanguy.com

Media Contact

Name: Jimmy Rushing, Mortgage Broker – Your Texas Home Loan Guy

Email: jimmy.rushing@ccm.com

Phone: +1 (713) 822-6347

Compliance Note

Jimmy Rushing NMLS: 2520082 | Branch NMLS: 1971236 | CCM NMLS: 3029

Texas Legislature. (2025). Senate Bill 15. https://www.capitol.texas.gov/

Houston Association of Realtors. (2025). Market statistics. https://www.har.com/

Up for Growth. (2023). Housing shortage report. https://www.upforgrowth.org/

SOURCE: Jimmy Rushing, Mortgage Broker – Your Texas Home Loan Guy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire