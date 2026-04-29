WellnessLiving Launches Industry’s First AI-Powered, All-in-One Marketing Automation System for Fitness, Wellness and Beauty Businesses

Now Available to Thousands of Businesses Worldwide, Marketing Suite Delivers Pre-Built, AI-Personalized Automations Powered by Real-Time Data

WellnessLiving, the leading all-in-one business management software for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industry, today announced the launch of Marketing Suite: a fully integrated system that combines email, SMS, and AI-generated content to automate the entire client lifecycle.

According to the Health & Fitness Association’s 2025 benchmarking report, the average fitness facility retains just 66% of its members annually, and more than half of new members leave within their first year. For most business owners, the tools to address retention and engagement have been fragmented, expensive, and disconnected from the data that matters most.

Marketing Suite was built to close that gap. It represents an industry first: a complete, AI-powered marketing automation system built directly into business management software for the fitness, wellness, and beauty verticals. It eliminates the need for third-party tools, delivering enterprise-grade marketing with far less overhead. Every automation is ready to activate with a few clicks.

“This is exactly what’s been missing in our industry,” said Len Fridman, co-founder and CEO of WellnessLiving. “Our customers got into business because they love what they do and they love helping their clients. They didn’t sign up to write emails, build campaigns or juggle a stack of marketing tools on top of running everything else.

“That’s what makes this launch so exciting. Every business on WellnessLiving now has access to the same caliber of marketing that used to require a full team and a big budget. Our AI knows each business individually. It understands their services, their staff, their memberships, their website, and turns all of that into automations that are built, written, and ready to go. Our customers just turn it on and watch their business grow.”

Built on Real Data, Expert Strategy and AI

At the heart of Marketing Suite is a library of pre-built automations grounded in data from thousands of businesses and millions of client interactions on the WellnessLiving platform. The product was also shaped by direct customer feedback, where integrated marketing automation, AI-generated content, and branded email sending were among the most requested capabilities.

“I’ve spent 18 years working with more than 2,700 fitness and wellness businesses, and the ones that grow are the ones that follow up fast, stay consistent, and win back the clients they’ve lost,” said Tim Lyons, founder of Legacy Personal Training and Gym Business Coach and a WellnessLiving customer. “Marketing Suite does all of that automatically, in one place, personalized to each business. That’s a game changer.”

WellnessLiving’s AI engine, ISAAC, tailors every email and SMS to each business, drawing on its services, memberships, website, and more to generate ready-to-send marketing copy. Owners can refine content further using the ISAAC writing assistant or edit manually.

CAASI: The AI Sales Agent and Lead Generation Engine

Marketing Suite is designed to work in tandem with CAASI, WellnessLiving’s AI Front Desk agent. Deployed on a business’ app and website, CAASI engages visitors around the clock: answering questions, handling objections, and capturing lead information that flows directly into Marketing Suite’s automations. Businesses with CAASI on their website have seen an average 32% increase in bookings.

Three Critical Stages of the Client Lifecycle

Marketing Suite email and SMS automations target the three stages where revenue is most commonly lost: lead nurture, client retention, and win-back. Lead nurture automations respond instantly when a new lead enters the system, converting interest into a booking while intent is highest. Retention automations engage members at key milestones to reinforce commitment. Win-back automations re-engage lapsed clients from gyms, yoga studios, med spas, salons, and more.

Powered by Real Client Data

Unlike standalone marketing tools, Marketing Suite is natively connected to WellnessLiving’s business management platform. Automations trigger based on real-time client behavior, like a client missing classes or a membership expiring, rather than relying on manual list management.

To date, businesses in these verticals had to choose between standalone email tools with no connection to their booking or membership data, or general-purpose CRMs that require significant configuration and offer no industry-specific playbooks. Marketing Suite eliminates that trade-off.

To learn more about Marketing Suite, visit https://www.wellnessliving.com/features/marketing-suite.

About WellnessLiving

WellnessLiving is the fastest-growing, all-in-one business management software for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. Trusted by more than 7,500 businesses and 20 million users worldwide, the platform provides scheduling, payments, client management, marketing automation, advanced reporting, and AI-powered tools together in one place, giving business owners everything they need to scale their operations and grow their revenue. WellnessLiving is backed by M-One Capital and CIBC Innovation Banking. For more information, visit www.wellnessliving.com.

Media Contact:

Katherine Flandez, VP of Marketing

Email: katherine.f@wellnessliving.com

Phone: 1 (929) 344-0940

SOURCE: WellnessLiving

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire