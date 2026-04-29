Survey Finds Students Embrace Open Dialogue, But Global Tensions Shape What They Say

Latest Data From International House Berkeley Shows Students Support Engaging With Controversial Ideas, But Favor Structured, Supportive Environments Over Disruption

International House Berkeley (I-House Berkeley), the multicultural residential center promoting a more just and peaceful world, today released findings from its second comprehensive resident survey on dialogue, expression and community. The results reveal a remarkable paradox: While nearly half of residents report that current debates over immigration and global conflict have affected how safe they feel expressing themselves, I-House continues to create conditions where 90% feel a strong sense of belonging and 68% feel safe sharing views even when others disagree.

I-House, a multicultural residential center at UC Berkeley, hosts 600 students and scholars from 70+ countries each year. Over 120 residents responded to the survey, which built on I-House’s 2024 findings and captures student experiences at a time of heightened uncertainty. While immigration policy debates and geopolitical tensions have created what students describe as a “quiet undercurrent of fear,” the I-House model – built on shared meals, diverse roommate pairings and intentional programming – continues to provide what one resident called “a shelter in the storm.”

“The challenges our residents face today are real and significant,” said Shaun Carver, executive director of I-House Berkeley. “But what this data shows is that intentional community design can create the stability individuals need to engage meaningfully, even during turbulent times. You don’t have to choose between safety and open dialogue when you build belonging first. This is true in an educational context, but also offers a model for how organizations – across business, government, and civil society – can foster more constructive dialogue in increasingly polarized environments.”

Students overwhelmingly report that I-House provides a uniquely supportive environment for expression. Sixty-eight percent say they often or always feel safe expressing their views at I-House while 93% report that I-House supports open dialogue. As a result, students are significantly less likely to self-censor within I-House than in classrooms or with professors.

Context matters, however. Students report lower comfort expressing controversial views in outside settings, underscoring the importance of environment in shaping discourse. Eighty-three percent say that current public conversations about immigration, global conflict or U.S. regulations have affected how safe or welcome they feel expressing themselves, with 19% saying the impact is significant. Eighty-six percent of respondents say these broader issues have influenced their willingness to share views in academic spaces or on social media.

“These findings point to something important: Students are not asking for fewer conversations – they’re asking for better ones,” said Nayeli Vivanco, chief student experience officer at I-House Berkeley. “They want to engage with difficult ideas, but in environments where there is trust, support and a shared commitment to understanding. For nearly a century, I-House has demonstrated that dialogue of this nature is the result of intentional community design.”

The findings also challenge common narratives about campus discourse. Students overwhelmingly favor engagement over disruption, with the vast majority supporting peaceful protest and dialogue while virtually no respondents endorsed tactics such as shouting down speakers, blocking attendance or using force.

The survey also measured I-House’s impact on personal and intercultural growth:

88% of respondents say I-House has helped them grow in listening to, understanding and engaging with people who are different from them

89% reported increased engagement with people from different cultures and backgrounds

90% feel a sense of belonging and community within the I-House ecosystem

“The world feels increasingly fractured, and no one navigates it alone,” said Carver. “At I-House Berkeley, we focus on learning to sit with uncertainty, lead with curiosity and find our way to genuine understanding. For nearly a century, each generation of residents has faced its own set of global challenges, and this model has helped them engage across differences rather than retreat from it. We’re excited to see that continue with today’s students and the leaders they will become.”

About International House Berkeley

International House Berkeley is a multicultural residential “living and learning” center of nearly 600 students and scholars from 70+ countries, including the U.S., located at the University of California, Berkeley. Its mission is to foster intercultural respect and understanding, lifelong friendships, and leadership skills for a more just and peaceful world.

Founded in 1930 with a charitable gift from John D. Rockefeller, Jr., I-House is a non-profit organization with a remarkable history, and is a founding member of International House Association . For more information, please visit our website .

Media Contact

International House Berkeley

ihouse@songuepr.com

SOURCE: International House Berkeley

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire