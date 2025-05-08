Wellgistics Health Secures $50M Credit Facility and Launches XRP-Powered Payment Initiative

Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:WGRX), a technology-first pharmaceutical distribution and healthcare infrastructure company, today announced a new initiative to pioneer the use of XRP, a blockchain-based digital asset, as both a treasury reserve and a real-time payments infrastructure-which management believes, upon successful commercialization, would make Wellgistics among the first publicly traded healthcare companies to deploy XRP in this manner.

This XRP payment initiative is supported by Wellgistics Health’s $50 million Equity Line of Credit (ELOC), the proceeds of which may be utilized to further develop and unlock programmable liquidity and on-demand financial infrastructure designed to eliminate banking delays, reduce cost, and increase transparency across its national healthcare network.

“At Wellgistics Health, we challenge the idea that healthcare has to be tethered to legacy systems, bloated intermediaries, and slow-moving money,” said Brian Norton, CEO of Wellgistics Health. “We are developing a platform that connects manufacturers directly to pharmacies and patients-bypassing the red tape and placing control back in the hands of those who deliver care. Our blockchain-enabled payment system and ledger is just the next logical step in healthcare evolution, allowing us to hardwire speed, liquidity, and transparency into a system that’s long been starved of all three. I believe that the future winners in healthcare won’t be the companies with the biggest buildings…they’ll be those with the fastest rails, cleanest data, and most efficient platforms. We’re betting on infrastructure…not inertia.”

Why XRP? Why Now?

We believe that there are certain advantages to integrating XRP and its related infrastructure into its healthcare ecosystem. These include, among others:

Speed: XRP settles transactions in 3-5 seconds vs. 1-3 days for ACH or wire transfers, allowing for near real-time settlement among pharmacies, suppliers, and manufacturers.

Cost: Less than $0.0002 per transfer vs. $10-$30 for standard bank wires.

Transparency: All transactions are logged on the XRP Ledger for real-time compliance, rebate tracking, and auditability.

Scope : Supports global vendor payouts with significantly low foreign exchange and wire transfer fees.

Flexibility: Allows for XRP-backed lines of credit to support independent pharmacy liquidity.

These benefits will support faster vendor payments, performance-based rebates, and embedded liquidity tools for pharmacies and manufacturers in the Wellgistics ecosystem.

Use Cases Across the Ecosystem

Real-time settlement between pharmacies, suppliers, and manufacturers

Smart rebates calculated automatically based on real-world data

XRP-backed credit lines to enhance liquidity for independent pharmacies

Global vendor payouts with near-zero foreign transaction and wire costs

Immutable compliance layer supporting DSCSA reporting and pricing validation

“We’re working to unlock capital velocity with surgical precision,” said Mark DiSiena, CFO of Wellgistics Health. “We believe that our XRP-powered infrastructure will allow us to run leaner, faster, and with more control than any of our peers in pharma infrastructure.”

The Market Is Moving-And Wellgistics Intends to Lead

XRP is gaining momentum across global institutions, as demonstrated by the following:

CME Group to launch XRP futures for institutional access

→ CME will launch cash-settled XRP futures contracts in May 2025 to meet rising institutional demand.¹ Mastercard identifies XRP as a bridge currency for cross-border payments

→ Mastercard’s 2025 report highlights XRP as a top solution for global remittances and cost efficiency.² Ripple acquires prime brokerage firm Hidden Road for $1.25B

→ This landmark acquisition expands XRP’s footprint in institutional liquidity and asset servicing.³ Ripple receives regulatory licensing in Dubai

→ Ripple became the first blockchain payment provider licensed by the DFSA to operate crypto-based financial services in the UAE.⁴ Ripple expands real-world cross-border payment corridors in Brazil and Portugal

→ Ripple now enables live XRP-powered remittances between LATAM and Europe through its partnership with Unicâmbio.⁵

“Others are waiting for change. We’re building it,” Norton added. “I strongly believe that our XRP initiative positions Wellgistics Health years ahead of the curve-and squarely at the center of where healthcare and fintech converge.”

About Wellgistics Health

Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:WGRX) is a publicly traded healthcare infrastructure company transforming how medications move, get priced, and reach patients. The company operates across pharmaceutical distribution, prescription technology, and clinical fulfillment-connecting over 150 direct manufacturer contracts to a growing network of more than 6,000 independent pharmacies nationwide.

Wellgistics Health delivers real-time prescription hub services, compliance-driven logistics, and patient-first fulfillment models, while equipping pharmacies with embedded financial, clinical, and digital tools. Its integrated platform supports a wide range of therapeutic categories-from specialty-lite to maintenance meds-by eliminating friction, accelerating reimbursements, and creating direct, transparent pathways between manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, and patients.

For more information, visit: www.wellgisticshealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When Wellgistics Health uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Wellgistics Health’s statements regarding Wellgistics Health’s strategy and descriptions of its future operations, prospects, and plans. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from Wellgistics Health’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other risks detailed in our reports and statements filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in Wellgistics Health’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

Media Contact: media@wellgisticshealth.com

Investor Relations: investors@wellgisticshealth.com

