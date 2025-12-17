Wedgewood Weddings Expands Into Atlanta With Acquisition of Five Iconic Magic Moments Venues Plus a Design Studio

Nation’s Leading All-Inclusive Wedding Venue Brand Grows Portfolio to Over 80 Venues Across Nine States

Wedgewood Weddings & Events, the nation’s leading national provider of all-inclusive wedding venues and services, today announced the acquisition of five acclaimed Atlanta-area venues from Magic Moments: Primrose Cottage (Roswell), Flint Hill and The Atrium (Norcross), Vinewood Stables (Newnan), and Natalie House (formerly Little Gardens), (Lawrenceville). Alongside this expansion, Wedgewood Weddings is integrating the full-service design studio A Divine Event, based in Norcross, GA, to deliver seamless, stress-free weddings that resonate with couples and their guests long after the celebration.

Each venue adds its own distinctive character – from historic mansions and tucked-away garden ballrooms to refined private estates. By welcoming these five locations into its portfolio, Wedgewood Weddings pairs its nationwide expertise in elegant, all-inclusive celebrations with the distinctly Southern charm and diverse settings these properties provide.

“These venues are a special part of Georgia’s wedding story,” said Bill Zaruka, CEO of Wedgewood Weddings & Events. “We’re thrilled to welcome them into the Wedgewood Weddings family and bring their Southern charm together with our all-inclusive model and best-in-class service. The goal is simple: make it easier than ever for couples to have an incredible wedding day.”

A Divine Event provides exclusive design services to all five Wedgewood Weddings’ Georgia venues

In addition to the new venues, Wedgewood Weddings is retaining and elevating the trusted design expertise of A Divine Event, now folded into the Wedgewood Weddings model. Couples booking at any of these Georgia venues will continue to enjoy its celebrated floral and décor offerings, enhanced by Wedgewood Weddings’ signature emphasis on easy, all-inclusive planning and exceptional service.

Venue Highlights:

Primrose Cottage’s signature English gardens and elegant fountain provide a romantic backdrop for weddings in Roswell, GA

Primrose Cottage (Roswell, GA): A three-story historic mansion complete with a glass-encased Overlook Ballroom, lush English gardens, and a stately front lawn, perfect for couples seeking romance and serenity in a timeless setting.

The stately facade of Flint Hill features traditional Southern columns and a brick walkway in Norcross, GA

Flint Hill (Norcross, GA): A charming historic home set on a tranquil lawn, featuring a courtyard, covered pavilion, gardens, dressing suites, and a grand ballroom, offering options for indoor or outdoor celebrations any time of year.

The Atrium’s neoclassical design in Norcross offers intimate elegance, featuring a glass ballroom and secret garden courtyards

The Atrium (Norcross, GA): A neoclassical venue with a modern, two-story glass ballroom, secret garden courtyards, a stone gazebo beneath a filigree dome, and a three-tier garden fountain, ideal for intimate, elegant weddings.

Vinewood Stables in Newnan, Georgia, is a renovated 19th-century homestead and horse barn with a scenic outdoor pavilion

Vinewood Stables (Newnan, GA): A picturesque, renovated 19th-century homestead and horse barn, with a scenic pavilion, historic barn-interior reception space, rolling pastures, and a dreamy rustic-chic feel, perfect for barn weddings, countryside charm, and golden hour photos.

Natalie House in Lawrenceville, Georgia, is a sprawling seven-acre estate featuring manicured gardens and a grand house

Natalie House (Lawrenceville, GA) (formerly Little Gardens): A sprawling seven-acre estate featuring manicured gardens, a waterfall and koi pond, a grand house with a ballroom, and a lush outdoor ceremony space, offering a magical garden wedding venue for couples seeking a fairytale aesthetic.

With this expansion, couples can now choose from a wider array of venue styles from historic mansions and secret gardens to rustic stables and elegant ballrooms while enjoying the comprehensive, customizable planning and event execution that has made Wedgewood Weddings a leader in the industry.

ABOUT WEDGEWOOD WEDDINGS & EVENTS

Wedgewood Weddings & Events creates exceptional celebrations at 80+ venues nationwide. Our all-inclusive, fully customizable packages save time, save money, and reduce stress – without compromising on style or experience. Backed by a passionate team of event experts, we bring every couple’s vision to life with flawless execution and memorable moments. Explore venues and start planning at WedgewoodWeddings.com.

