OMNIVISION Announces Industry’s Lowest-Power Single-Chip Full-Color Sequential Microdisplay for the Latest Generation Smart Glasses

The new OP03021 full-color sequential LCOS panel is the only solution available on the market today that integrates the array, driver and memory into an ultra-low-power single-chip architecture for smart glasses

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InfiniteIngenuity–OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor technology, including advanced digital imaging, analog and display solutions, today launched the industry’s only single-chip liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) small panel with ultra-low power for next-generation smart glasses. The OP03021 LCOS panel delivers a 1632 x 1536 resolution at 90 Hz in a compact 0.26-inch optical format, enabling next-generation smart glasses to achieve higher resolution with a wider field of view (FoV)—key features in demand by consumers to provide a more immersive, realistic and comfortable augmented reality (AR) experience as smart glasses experience widespread adoption.









“The new OP03021 LCOS microdisplay combines increased resolution and an expanded FoV with the efficiency of a low-power, single-chip design. The ultra-small, yet powerful, LCOS panel is a key feature in smart glasses that helps to make them more fashionable, lightweight and comfortable to wear throughout the day,” said Devang Patel, marketing director for the IoT and emerging segment, OMNIVISION. “Smart glasses are quickly becoming one of the top emerging consumer tech products, and their popularity could potentially become comparable to that of a smartphone. We are excited to be involved in this transformation, in partnership with many of the leading smart glasses designers and manufacturers, helping to make smart glasses a mainstream consumer product that people use every day.”

“The OP03021 LCOS, with its smaller 3.0-micron pixel and integrated control, frame buffer memory, and MIPI receiver onto the silicon backplane, reduces the overall size and power consumption, which are critical factors in smart glasses designs,” said Karl Guttag, President, KGOnTech.

The OP03021 LCOS panel features a 3.0-micron pixel and achieves 1632 x 1536 resolution at 90 Hz field sequential input using a MIPI-C-PHY 1-trio interface. It comes in a small FPCA package. Samples are available now, and it will be in mass production in the first half of 2026. For more information, contact your OMNIVISION sales representative: www.ovt.com/contact-sales.

About OMNIVISION

OMNIVISION is a global, fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog and display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones, security and surveillance, automotive, computing, medical, machine vision and emerging applications. Its award-winning, innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today’s commercial devices. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

