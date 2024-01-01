Wedgewood Launches Blue Rabbit for Equine Veterinarians at AAEP

SWEDESBORO, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BlueRabbit–Wedgewood Equine, a dedicated division of Wedgewood, the nation’s largest provider of compounded veterinary medications, is excited to unveil Blue Rabbit for equine veterinarians at this year’s American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) 70th Annual Convention. As the premier event for equine veterinary professionals, AAEP sets the stage for the launch of this innovative platform, which builds on the success of Blue Rabbit’s companion animal debut earlier this year at VMX.





Blue Rabbit revolutionizes equine care by empowering veterinarians with tools and services to optimize their on-the-go practices. The platform features dynamic, mobile online prescribing and prescription management that provides comprehensive online pharmacy capabilities and direct-to-barn deliveries, making it easier than ever to serve clients and care for equine patients. Visit us at Booth #681 to learn more and take advantage of an exclusive, limited-time special offer on compounded medications, only available at AAEP.

Jackie Bernard, Wedgewood’s VP of Sales, Equine & Special Markets, stated, “We are excited to introduce Blue Rabbit to the equine veterinary community at AAEP. This platform is more than just a tool—it’s a transformative solution designed to simplify operations, enhance patient care, and strengthen the bond between veterinarians and their clients. We can’t wait to see how Blue Rabbit empowers equine practitioners to elevate their practices and deliver exceptional care to their patients.”

Blue Rabbit: Empowering Equine Veterinarians

With its innovative tools and services, Blue Rabbit simplifies the complexities of equine veterinary practice while enhancing patient outcomes:

Comprehensive Care : Access Wedgewood Equine’s extensive compounded medication formulary, along with commercial pharmaceuticals and supplements.

: Access Wedgewood Equine’s extensive compounded medication formulary, along with commercial pharmaceuticals and supplements. Streamlined Prescribing : Create and send digital prescriptions directly to clients. Plus, horse owners, trainers, and barn managers can request prescriptions seamlessly.

: Create and send digital prescriptions directly to clients. Plus, horse owners, trainers, and barn managers can request prescriptions seamlessly. Proactive Practice Management : Use data-driven insights to monitor, predict, and optimize patient care.

: Use data-driven insights to monitor, predict, and optimize patient care. Transparent Pricing : Enjoy competitive client pricing and low, transparent fees for practices.

: Enjoy competitive client pricing and low, transparent fees for practices. Exceptional Service: Experience fast shipping, Autoship savings, and responsive customer support backed by Wedgewood Equine’s trusted reputation.

Giving Back to the Equine Community

Wedgewood Equine is proud to support the equine veterinary community through two impactful charitable initiatives:

For every booth scan at AAEP, Wedgewood will donate $5 to Not One More Vet (NOMV) , championing mental wellness in the veterinary profession. This reflects Wedgewood’s commitment to addressing the unique challenges faced by equine practitioners.

, championing mental wellness in the veterinary profession. This reflects Wedgewood’s commitment to addressing the unique challenges faced by equine practitioners. Wedgewood is also donating to Honey’s Mini Therapy Adventures, a nonprofit bringing therapy ponies to hospitals, nursing homes, and schools, where they provide transformative emotional support. Stop by our booth to relax and meet these remarkable therapy ponies in person.

Introducing New Innovations for Equine Care

At AAEP, Wedgewood will debut several new compounded medications tailored to equine practitioners, including:

Methocarbamol 150mg/ml Aqueous Injection Solution, 100ml

150mg/ml Aqueous Injection Solution, 100ml Ertugliflozin (as L-Pyroglutamic Acid) Sugar-Free 25mg/scoop Apple Flavored Oral Powder, 60 scoops

(as L-Pyroglutamic Acid) Sugar-Free 25mg/scoop Apple Flavored Oral Powder, 60 scoops Medroxyprogesterone 300mg/ml Aqueous Injection Suspension, 30ml

300mg/ml Aqueous Injection Suspension, 30ml Coming Soon: Domperidone 110mg/ml Apple Flavored Oral Paste, 30ml

A Coast-to-Coast Network for Equine Compounding

Wedgewood Equine is strengthened by the integration of Bakersfield, CA-based Precision Equine, which fully integrated with Wedgewood earlier this year, and Wickliffe Veterinary Pharmacy in Lexington, KY, part of Wedgewood since 2023. Together, these three pharmacies form the largest coast-to-coast compounding network for equine veterinarians, ensuring unparalleled service and access to critical medications nationwide.

Join Us at AAEP

Experience the innovation of Blue Rabbit and the expertise of Wedgewood Equine firsthand. Stop by booth #681 to explore new products, meet our team, and discover how Wedgewood Equine is redefining veterinary compounding for equine professionals.

About Wedgewood: Wedgewood is the nation’s largest and most trusted provider of compounded veterinary medications. Its merger with Blue Rabbit enables the company to provide veterinarians with a next-generation delivery platform to streamline patient care and marks a significant evolution in services. Together, Blue Rabbit and Wedgewood serve more than 70,000 veterinary professionals and more than one million animals annually.

