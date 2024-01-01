ICSC Announces Angele Robinson-Gaylord as ICSC Chairman and John Peter (JP) Suarez as ICSC Vice Chairman for 2025

Starbucks Senior Vice President Robinson-Gaylord and Former Walmart International Regional CEO Suarez to Lead ICSC’s Board of Trustees, Plus Eight Additional Trustees Named

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ICSC announced today that the organization’s Board of Trustees elected Angele Robinson-Gaylord, Starbucks Senior Vice President, Store Development Americas, to serve as ICSC’s Chairman and John Peter (JP) Suarez, Former Walmart International Regional CEO, Executive Vice President and Chief Administration Officer, to serve as Vice Chairman for the 2025 term.





Robinson-Gaylord has 15 years of extensive experience guiding retailers and developers to optimize their real estate portfolios, which she brings to her current role at Starbucks as Senior Vice President, Store Development Americas. Previous roles include leading Store Development teams at Rite Aid and IKEA, as well as working in the U.S. Restaurant Development division at McDonald’s Corporation. Robinson-Gaylord is dedicated to fostering the next generation of commercial real estate talent and serves on the boards for the ICSC Foundation and Project REAP. Prior to being named ICSC’s Chairman, Robinson-Gaylord served as the organization’s Vice Chairman for the 2024 term.

Suarez is a board member of Brixmor Property Group and the former Regional CEO, Argentina, Canada, Chile and Massmart, Executive Vice President and Chief Administration Officer of Walmart International, where he held several key leadership positions for nearly two decades, cultivating deep expertise in global business and retail real estate. In his most recent role, Suarez led the Technology, Supply Chain, Global Leverage and Supplier Relationship Management teams and oversaw operations for the markets in his region. Prior to this, Suarez was the President of Walmart Realty, managing the organization’s real estate portfolio and development. Suarez was previously a board member of the University of Pennsylvania Law School Board of Overseers.

“Angele’s expertise and understanding of the retail and the real estate landscapes, coupled with her tenure as ICSC’s Vice Chairman, will be crucial as we continue to serve members in this evolving industry and maintain momentum throughout 2025,” said Tom McGee, President and CEO of ICSC. “We also welcome JP, who brings strategic vision from his decades-long career in retail as a global business leader driving transformational change.”

“One constant in my career journey has been ICSC and the relationships I built as a member,” said Robinson-Gaylord. “I am honored to be selected as chairman for the organization that has served me for so many years, and I look forward to working with ICSC’s leadership team and JP to advance the organization and our industry.”

In addition to Robinson-Gaylord and Suarez, eight other members will join the ICSC Board of Trustees in 2025:

Alison Hallberg, Executive Director, PGIM Real Estate

Hunter Hart, Senior Vice President, Walmart Realty, Walmart

Rob Hence, Head of Real Estate for the Americas, Apple

Daniel Katz, Managing Partner, KPR Centers

Reginald (Reggie) Livingston, Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer, Acadia Realty Trust

Jeffrey Olson, Chairman and CEO, Urban Edge Properties

Justin Rodgers, President and CEO, Greater Jamaica Development Corporation

Adria Savarese, Managing Director, JP Morgan

ICSC will also welcome four Next Generation Trustees, comprised of leaders under 40 years old:

Evelyn Gross, Vice President, National Accounts, Brixmor Property Group

Morgan Konstantinidis, Vice President, Development, Retail Sites, LLC

Jonathan Schwartz, Vice President, Real Estate and Business Development, IT’SUGAR

Emalia Tamanikwa, Director of Development, EDENS

