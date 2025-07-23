We Sell Restaurants Enters Six New Markets, Offering Trusted Brokerage and Tech-Forward Approach

Leading Business Broker Franchise Attracts Owners with Immersive Tools, AI Integrations, and Customer-Centric Upgrades

PALM COAST, Fla., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The use and implementation of new technology has quickly become a key differentiator for businesses. We Sell Restaurants, the nation’s leading and only business broker franchise focused on restaurants, is leveraging cutting-edge solutions to stay ahead of industry trends and deliver more efficient results for buyers, sellers, and the franchise network as a whole.

Technology remains a top priority for the brand, playing a pivotal role in driving its continued growth and success throughout 2025. Key technological advancements year-to-date include:

Integration of immersive 3D tours that allow buyers to virtually explore restaurant listings from anywhere in the world.

Implementation of third-party login capabilities, including Facebook, Instagram, and Google, to streamline user access and improve the customer journey.

Creation of personalized listing videos featuring the story behind why owners are selling, adding emotional context and authenticity to each opportunity.

Utilization of AI for script generation, video editing, and avatar-driven storytelling to create engaging, professional, and consistent listing videos.

“Our commitment to leveraging technology to benefit both the franchisee and customer experience has been incredibly successful, and we’ll continue to focus on smart, scalable solutions,” said Robin Gagnon, co-founder and CEO of We Sell Restaurants. “In fact, several of our franchisees started as customers, which is a true testament to how our tech-enabled systems build trust, deliver results, and inspire long-term investment in the brand.”

By streamlining operations and enhancing the experience for franchisees and customers, We Sell Restaurants’ tech-forward approach has made the franchise opportunity more attractive to prospective and existing owners alkie. This year, the brand has awarded six new franchise agreements – including two expansions by existing franchisees – underscoring how these investments are driving systemwide results. Key development milestones from the first half of the year include:

Current franchisee, Jeff Marcus , expanded from Boulder, Colorado into a second territory in Denver .

, expanded from into a second territory in . Current franchisee, Brittany Gates , expanded from Daytona, Florida into South Jacksonville .

, expanded from Daytona, into . New franchisees are now operating in four new markets. Allison Gregory came on board as the franchise partner in Aurora, Colorado ; Jason Kullman is the new franchisee in Frisco, Texas ; Ron Pereira bought the Columbia, South Carolina territory; Ty Bushart and Jason Foley are now serving the Northwest Arkansas territory.

The success of We Sell Restaurants has not gone unnoticed, with the brand and its leadership earning significant accolades. In 2025, the International Business Brokers Association honored co-founders Eric and Robin Gagnon with the IBBA Outstanding Producer Award and IBBA Deal Maker Award, respectively, celebrating their exceptional contributions to the industry.

In 2025, the We Sell Restaurants brand has been recognized by Franchise Business Review with the Top Franchisee Satisfaction Award, Top Franchises for Women, Top Low-Cost Franchises, and the Most Innovative Franchises Award. Also in 2025, the brand was recognized on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list.

According to We Sell Restaurants 2023 FDD Item 19, franchisees earned $273,251 in gross commission income, and more than 40% of all franchisees brokered more than one-million-dollars in sales. *

For more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.wesellrestaurants.com/franchise.

About We Sell Restaurants

We Sell Restaurants is the nation’s largest business broker franchise focused exclusively on the sale of restaurants, with 20 years of experience in helping buy, sell and lease hospitality locations. We Sell Restaurants and its franchisees have sold thousands of restaurants across the country and maintain a listing inventory of nearly $420 million online at their powerhouse restaurant for sale marketplace, including independent and restaurant franchises for sale. We Sell Restaurants is offering franchise opportunities for their brand in select market areas. For more information, visit www.wesellrestaurants.com.

*This information appears in Item 19 of our current FDD – please refer to our FDD for complete information on financial performance. Results may differ. There is no assurance that any franchisee will perform as well.

