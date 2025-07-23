Forget Anonymous AI Models — Pixelz Sets a New Standard for AI Content Creation with Digital Twins Created in Partnership with Real Models and Their Agency

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pixelz, the global platform for content creation for fashion e-commerce, today announced the launch of Digital Twins — a groundbreaking AI-powered solution that enables brands to create campaign-quality imagery at scale, with full creative freedom through a blend of talent and technology.

At the heart of Digital Twins is a unique partnership between Pixelz and talent agency Le Troch — ensuring every AI-generated model is based on a real person, developed with consent and used under clear licensing agreements. This collaboration creates a future-forward production model where speed, scale, and ethics are no longer at odds.

“We’re not replacing models — we’re collaborating with them,” said Thomas Ladefoged, CEO of Pixelz. “Digital Twins is a hybrid system that respects craft and creativity while unlocking the flexibility modern brands need.”

Built for Lifestyle and Campaign

Digital Twins is purpose-built for high-impact creative content. Whether seasonal campaigns, market-specific lookbooks, or social rollouts and localization, the workflow gives brands a fast, flexible alternative to traditional photoshoots.

Brands select their model, provide a creative brief, and receive campaign-quality images in just a few days — all refined by Pixelz’s post-production team to ensure brand consistency and visual excellence.

“We’ve designed this for the creative teams behind brand storytelling who need content that’s fast, scalable, and still human,” said Ladefoged.

A Hybrid Production Workflow

Digital Twins combines the flexibility of generative AI with the control and nuance of traditional production.

This hybrid workflow is built for speed without shortcuts:

Fast turnarounds – from hours to 5 days from brief to delivery

Creative flexibility – define your vision, location, and mood

Consistent quality – every image passes through Pixelz’s expert retouching pipeline

With over a decade of experience applying AI to high-volume content production, Pixelz understands the ethical and operational challenges that come with scale. Digital Twins builds on that legacy with the same care — now applied to generative workflows.

Responsible AI, Real Collaboration

While most generative AI tools rely on scraped or synthetic data, Pixelz takes a different approach: through partnerships with model agencies, all Digital Twins are created using isolated, model-approved data. Models have full control over where their likeness is used — creating new revenue opportunities for talent while giving brands confidence in the integrity of their AI content.

“We’ve built transparency into every layer of the process,” said Ladefoged. “From agency contracts to technical workflows, Digital Twins sets a new standard for what responsible AI looks like.”

“Working with Pixelz on Digital Twins has shown what forward-thinking collaboration with AI can look like,” said Raquel Troch, Founder of Le Troch Management. “Pixelz created a solution that protects talent, aligns with our values, and sets a clear standard for how AI should be used in fashion imagery.”

