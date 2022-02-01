Waverly Advisors Acquires Gwynn Management Company

Waverly continues intentional growth in the Atlanta market

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Waverly Advisors, LLC (“Waverly”), a registered investment advisor (“RIA”) that specializes in investment management, financial planning and wealth management solutions for a diverse group of high-net-worth individuals, corporate retirement plans and institutional clients, has partnered with Gwynn Management Company (“Gwynn”), based in Atlanta, GA. This is Waverly’s second acquisition within the last four weeks and its third acquisition of 2023. This merger further establishes Waverly as a leading wealth management firm in the fast-paced RIA market.





Gwynn Management Company was founded in 1990 by Philip and Nowland Gwynn and focuses on serving high-net-worth families. “My late father, Philip H. Gwynn, and I co-founded Gwynn Management Company, and I know he would be proud of the firm we’ve become and would support our decision to join Waverly,” said Nowland Gwynn. Nowland and his business partner, David Fields, will join Waverly’s Atlanta team to further increase the firm’s reach, expertise and client services offered across Georgia.

“This year has been exciting for the Waverly Atlanta team as the Gwynn partnership marks our second acquisition in the region, following Omni Wealth Management in March,” said Scott Craig, Regional Director of Waverly. “Nowland and David are a great cultural fit, and we look forward to working with them and welcoming their clients to Waverly.”

This is the seventh acquisition since Waverly accepted an equity investment in December 2021 from Wealth Partners Capital Group (“WPCG”) and HGGC’s Aspire Holdings platform. Last month, Waverly announced its acquisition of Silicon Hills Wealth Management, adding $255 million in assets under management.

“Waverly is excited to have Nowland and David join its Atlanta office. Both share Waverly’s core values, dedication to client service and drive for growth. This partnership is a perfect example of how Waverly’s culture continues to resonate with like-minded wealth management firms seeking scale and increased services for their clients,” said Mac Selverian, WPCG Principal.

The acquisition of Gwynn, which closed on July 14, 2023, will increase assets under management (“AUM”) by approximately $250 million bringing Waverly’s total AUM to approximately $6.6 billion. Financial and legal terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

About Waverly

Waverly Advisors, LLC (“Waverly”) is a fee-only registered investment adviser that serves the investment management and wealth planning needs of a diverse group of clients, including high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate retirement plans, trusts, endowments and institutions. Waverly manages approximately $6.6 billion in assets (as of 07/14/23) and offers collaborative investment, tax, estate and financial planning services. Founded in 1999 in Birmingham, Alabama, the company has ten offices across the U.S. and a team of over 90 professionals who hold many of the industry’s most prestigious credentials. For more information, please visit www.waverly-advisors.com.

About Wealth Partners Capital Group

Wealth Partners Capital Group (“WPCG”) is a financial services holding company, which invests in and partners with select leading wealth management firms. WPCG assists its partner firms by identifying and integrating like-minded registered investment advisers and financial advisors who are seeking access to expanded business capabilities, strategic growth and customized transition solutions. For more information, please visit www.wealthpcg.com.

About HGGC

HGGC is a leading middle-market investment firm based in Palo Alto, California, with over $6.9 billion in cumulative capital commitments. HGGC is focused on partnerships with management teams, founders and sponsors who reinvest alongside HGGC, creating a strong alignment of interests. HGGC makes investments in RIAs via its Aspire Holdings platform, which is targeting $300 million of total investment in the space. More information is available at www.hggc.com.

