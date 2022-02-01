Waterhouse Brands Recruits Industry Veterans David Mickle and Ben Hewett to Drive Expansion into Product Branding as Part of the Agency’s Growth Strategy to Create Extraordinary Life Sciences Brands

Mickle joins from Havas for the newly established role of Chief Client Officer

GREENBRAE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Waterhouse Brands, a premier boutique marketing agency specializing in helping life sciences companies become extraordinary brands, announced today the addition of two industry experts to its leadership team, signaling the agency’s next phase of growth. David Mickle joins Waterhouse as Chief Client Officer from global network Havas and Ben Hewett joins Waterhouse as Managing Director, Creative and Digital Services from digital health consultancy MitoPop. The appointments of Mickle and Hewett demonstrate Waterhouse’s commitment to scaling the agency’s foundational corporate and employer branding capabilities and expansion into product brand-building.





“The life sciences industry is rapidly evolving and adapting to new market pressures, requiring that companies work holistically to communicate a distinguished value proposition that speaks to all stakeholders, especially employees, patient communities, payors and investors,” said Kimberly Kraemer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Waterhouse Brands. “Waterhouse’s integrated approach to brand strategy and activation has helped companies at every growth stage unlock their category-defining advantage and now, with the addition of David and Ben to build out our product branding and digital technology teams, we can address a broader range of reputation-building priorities for healthcare brands.“

About David Mickle

In his role as Chief Client Officer at Waterhouse, Mickle will champion the client experience with a focus on product and disease communications, agency team development and customer success. During his 20+-year career as an agency leader and client partner – most recently serving as Executive Director, Account Management for Havas San Francisco – Mickle oversaw numerous flagship accounts and brand engagements with companies including BioMarin, Genentech, Sanofi and AbbVie.

Mickle has spearheaded six pharmaceutical drug launches for his clients and has developed numerous disease state education campaigns targeting both physician and patient communities. He and his clients have won numerous industry awards including Webbys, MM&M and DTC Nationals. His rare disease launch of Tavneos® with ChemoCentryx (now Amgen) was recognized as a finalist for best drug launch of 2021. With a passion for healthcare and rare disease, Mickle serves on the board of the National PKU Alliance (NPKUA). Mickle is based in San Francisco and started in July 2023.

“Waterhouse Brands has a strong legacy of crafting extraordinary corporate and employer brands and I am thrilled to scale this platform with capabilities that help life sciences companies build disease and product awareness to compete in an ever-crowded landscape,” said David Mickle, Chief Client Officer.

About Ben Hewett

As Managing Director of Creative and Digital Services, Hewett will partner internally and externally to identify, design, and deploy technology and multi-media solutions to elevate brands. Over the course of his distinguished 26-year career, Hewett has built and led cross-functional teams for some of the world’s leading agencies — including Havas, Y Media Labs and HDMZ — as well as for global brands Apple, Google, PayPal and DocuSign. Hewett’s career track record includes developing corporate branding programs and product launches for numerous life sciences companies including Genentech, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Roche, Regeneron and Medtronic. Hewett started in April and is based in San Francisco.

“I’m excited to join Waterhouse at a pivotal moment for the company and life sciences industry,” said Ben Hewett, Managing Director, Creative and Digital Services. “As healthcare technologies continue to advance, at Waterhouse we will help companies leverage the most relevant creative and digital solutions to capture audience attention and market share.”

Both Mickle and Hewett will report directly to Kraemer, joining Waterhouse’s expanding leadership team alongside the agency’s founding Head of Client Services, Meredith Kiernan. In her role as Managing Director, Brand Experience, Kiernan will continue to oversee Waterhouse’s corporate and employer brand strategy and activation engagements, as well as assume responsibility for leading Waterhouse’s external relations efforts.

“Waterhouse Brands is now positioned to drive our next phase of growth by delivering more value to the entire life sciences ecosystem,” said Kraemer. “Whether the challenge is attracting or retaining talent, standing out to investors and partners, or engaging patients and physicians around the next great medical innovation, we’ve got the right team in place to help brands reach their full potential.”

About Waterhouse Brands

Waterhouse is a San Francisco, Bay Area-based boutique agency where communicators, creatives and digital marketers unite to help great life sciences companies become extraordinary brands. Using our proprietary ALIGN Methodology, we work with leaders to reimagine vision, culture and image as integrated growth drivers, transforming pivotal moments in a company’s lifecycle into opportunities to deepen stakeholder engagement and build business momentum. By fusing the principles of corporate, employer and product branding, we help companies unlock their category-defining advantage and flourish during transformational times and beyond. At Waterhouse, extraordinary brands are built to last. Visit our newly launched website, www.waterhousebrands.com and follow us on LinkedIn for more information about our growing company, dynamic culture and innovative work.

