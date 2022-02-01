Ooma Office Business Communications Service Adds Powerful Selling and Collaboration Features

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced it has added powerful selling and collaboration features to its Ooma Office business communications service, including online bookings, one-to-many text messaging, team chat and more.

Ooma Office (https://www.ooma.com/small-business-phone-systems/), named by PC Magazine earlier this year as the Business Choice award winner for Best VoIP System for the tenth year in a row, delivers advanced capabilities that improve productivity and customer service, making small-to-medium-sized businesses sound big.

The new features announced today are:

Online Bookings – Ooma Office users can create a custom web page linked to their online calendar in either Microsoft Outlook or Google Calendar. Customers and prospects can then be invited to visit the page to schedule a meeting in any available time slot. A tax accountant, for example, can set aside certain hours during the week to offer free consultations to potential clients.

One-to-Many Messaging – Multiple recipients can be selected to individually receive the same text message through the Ooma Office desktop app, eliminating the tedious cut-and-paste process of sending an identical message one at a time to a list of people.

Messaging Templates – Pre-written text messages can be created by an Ooma Office user for the entire team. The message templates are available during text exchanges and can save time by eliminating the need to re-enter answers to common questions, such as a company's operating hours or information on a new product.

Team Chat – Within the Ooma Office desktop app, Ooma Office users can join team chats—an alternative to awkward and potentially costly SMS texting. Chat history is available to all participants, going back as far as three months.

New CRM Integrations – Businesses that keep their contacts in Zoho or Freshdesk can now integrate their CRM system with Ooma Office. Users can then make and receive calls within their CRM application. The CRM application will also automatically pop up the relevant customer record for incoming calls and automatically log the call. Ooma Office already has integrations with Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics 365.

New Interface for Ooma Office Desktop App – The desktop app, available for Windows and Mac, has a new, streamlined design that makes it faster and easier to manage functions such as calling, texting, chat and video meetings.

Designed from the ground up for ease of setup and use, Ooma Office doesn’t require any long-term contracts and gives customers transparent pricing for three service plans: Ooma Office Essentials at $19.95 per user, Ooma Office Pro at $24.95 per user and Ooma Office Pro Plus at $29.95 per user (prices are monthly and exclude taxes and fees).

All of these newly announced features are included in the Ooma Office Pro Plus service plan at no additional cost. Messaging Templates and the new interface for the Ooma Office Desktop App are also included in the Ooma Office Pro service plan, at no additional cost.

“Small and medium-sized businesses want the same tools as big enterprises when communicating with customers and collaborating internally,” said Dennis Peng, vice president of product management at Ooma. “We’re dedicated to continually adding new features to Ooma Office to give our customers the opportunity to do more with their phone system, while sticking with our commitment to provide a service that is affordable and easy to manage.”

For more information on Ooma Office, please visit https://www.ooma.com/small-business-phone-systems/.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants and videoconferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

