Walmart Deepens Commitment to Minnesota, Fueling Long-Term Impact and Future Statewide Investments

At A Glance

Walmart plans to remodel 16 stores in Minnesota this year, expanding its assortment of healthy foods, affordable on-trend items and enhancing the in-store and online experience

The retailer invested more than $319 million statewide over the past five years to upgrade its stores

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have donated more than $30 million to local nonprofits, including providing 15.4 million pounds of food to help fight hunger across the state

ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Walmart today announced continued reinvestment across Minnesota, with plans in 2026 to remodel 16 stores as part of ongoing efforts to modernize the in-store and digital shopping experience – upgrading layouts, technology, and services to offer faster, more convenient shopping and delivery in as little as an hour for most customers. These efforts reflect Walmart’s commitment to supporting economic growth and strengthening communities statewide.





Across Minnesota, Walmart’s new and remodeled stores bring that vision to life through expanded services – like free Pharmacy delivery for Walmart+ members, including on GLP-1s – and a store-based app experience that helps customers easily navigate through stores, book services at Walmart’s Auto Care Center, and more. The result is a more intuitive, convenient experience that helps customers shop how they want, when they want.

Nationally, Walmart is planning remodels at more than 650 Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets this year. Additionally, Walmart invested more than $319 million to upgrade stores throughout Minnesota over the past five years.

“We’re continuing to invest in Minnesota with a focus on how we can better serve communities across the state,” said Jay Cordray, Senior Vice President, West Business Unit, Walmart U.S. “By modernizing our stores, we’re making everyday shopping more convenient and creating a more connected experience, while empowering our associates to better support the evolving needs of our customers.”

Every new store or remodel brings real benefits to the community — from construction jobs to long-term careers in retail, pharmacy and store leadership. Customers will notice the difference, too, with elevated brands like De’Longhi, Oura, Jessica Simpson, and Lemme, and interactive displays that make it easier to picture how products look in their homes.

The transformed stores also feature updated pharmacies offering affordable medications, vaccines and other clinical services, with support from trusted pharmacists and Vision Centers designed for greater privacy and convenience, offering brands like Nike, Calvin Klein, and DKNY, along with services like free cleanings and adjustments.

Strengthening Minnesota Communities

Walmart’s impact extends well beyond its stores and into its communities. In Minnesota over the past year, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have donated more than $30 million to local nonprofits, including providing 15.4 million pounds of food to help fight hunger. In fact, the company just kicked off its annual Fight Hunger, Spark Change campaign to help address food insecurity locally. Every donation and qualifying purchase provides access to essential food and resources to local food banks in that area, empowering families to thrive.

Through locally led giving, store associates also supported education, disaster response efforts, and other community-driven initiatives – working alongside trusted local organizations to help build stronger communities across Minnesota.

Looking Ahead

As part of the phased-approach, Walmart plans to complete remodels at stores in Minnesota throughout the year, including at the following proposed locations:

City Store Address Albert Lea 1550 Blake Ave Apple Valley 7835 150th St W Austin 1000 18th Ave Nw Baxter 7295 Glory Rd Buffalo 1315 Highway 25 N Burnsville 12200 River Ridge Blvd Crookston 1930 Sahlstrom Dr Forest Lake 200 12th St Sw Fridley 8450 University Ave Ne Hutchinson 1300 Highway 15 S Inver Grove Heights 9165 Cahill Ave Monticello 9320 Cedar St Red Wing 295 Tyler Rd S Rochester 3400 55th St Nw Vadnais Heights 850 East County Rd E Wadena 100 Juniper Ave

*Store remodels are subject to change based on construction schedules and other factors.

Photo examples are available for download here.

Walmart

Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 280 million customers and members visit more than 10,900 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $713 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Press@walmart.com