Balerion AI Raises $6M to Close Mortgages in Hours, Not Weeks

Backed by Kleiner Perkins, Formation, and BoxGroup, Balerion AI emerges from stealth with an agentic platform built to slash the $12,000 cost of mortgage origination

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Balerion AI, the agentic AI platform built for mortgage loan origination, today announced it has raised $6 million in seed funding led by Kleiner Perkins, with participation from Formation and BoxGroup. The company is emerging from stealth with its flagship product, Balerion Loan Intelligence, which is already in use by leading lenders including FM Home Loans, a residential lender managing $2B+ in loan volume.





“Mortgage lending was once a relationship business, but somewhere along the way it became an expensive operational gauntlet,” said Naren Krishna, Co-Founder and CEO of Balerion AI. “We built Balerion to give lenders the infrastructure to close loans faster, at materially lower cost, without sacrificing the quality decisions that protect the business.”

The average cost to originate a mortgage now exceeds $12,000, driven primarily by the operational grind from application to closing. Loan officers, processors, and underwriters spend their days chasing document discrepancies, recalculating income, and reworking files to satisfy compliance demands. As the U.S. housing shortage constrains supply and mortgage volumes shift toward a more competitive purchase market, lenders are under increasing pressure to close loans faster and at lower cost, yet the underlying workflows remain both expensive and heavily manual.

Balerion AI was built to end that cycle. Its flagship product, Balerion Loan Intelligence, is an agentic reasoning engine embedded directly into the origination workflow. It automates the full loan manufacturing lifecycle, starting with complex, high-precision income calculation and identifying derogatory conditions in bank/credit data all the way through underwriting and closing. It does this while ensuring full compliance with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, and custom non-QM overlays.

Unlike siloed AI tools, Balerion’s platform ensures every signal informs every decision across the entire loan lifecycle. Problems that would take days to chase down manually are surfaced and resolved before they become bottlenecks, compressing timelines and freeing loan officers and underwriters to focus on decisions that actually move deals forward.

“Most AI in mortgage today is a collection of disconnected models that each solve a narrow slice of the problem,” said Vishal Satish, Co-Founder and CTO of Balerion AI. “What we built is fundamentally different. We provide a unified reasoning engine that ingests the full loan file and reasons across every document, every data point, every guideline simultaneously. That end-to-end architecture is what lets us catch the discrepancies and income anomalies that siloed tools miss entirely.”

Customers like FM Home Loans, a residential lender managing $2B+ in loan volume, have partnered with Balerion to drive down origination costs and close loans faster. Balerion Loan Intelligence embeds directly into the tools lenders already use, meaning no workflow disruption.

“Too much of our team’s time is spent reworking income files, cross-referencing ever-changing guidelines, and triaging discrepancies late in underwriting instead of upfront at intake – all adding unnecessary days to closing,” said David Brecher, President and CEO of FM Home Loans. “Balerion is shifting that work upstream and automating it, challenging the assumption that today’s cost structure is simply the cost of doing business.”

Balerion will use the $6 million to deepen its AI capabilities, expand its enterprise customer base, and grow its engineering and go-to-market teams.

“Mortgage origination is one of the most operationally complex workflows in all of financial services, and it’s been dramatically underserved by technology. Most software in this space is a patchwork of point solutions that don’t talk to each other and leave the hardest parts of the job untouched,” said Josh Coyne, Partner at Kleiner Perkins. “Naren, Vishal, and the Balerion team are taking a different approach: a unified reasoning engine built for the full loan lifecycle. We couldn’t be more excited to back them.”

About Balerion AI

Balerion AI is an end-to-end agentic AI platform purpose-built for mortgage loan manufacturing. Its flagship product, Balerion Loan Intelligence, embeds directly into lenders’ origination workflows and enables them to move loans across the finish line faster. It identifies and resolves key gaps such as missing documents, unsatisfied Fannie/Freddie/non-QM guidelines, and complex income analyses, enabling loan officers and underwriters to focus on high-value decisions and human relationships.

Balerion is backed by Kleiner Perkins, Formation, and BoxGroup, and is trusted by leading residential lenders across the United States. For more information, visit www.balerion.ai.

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