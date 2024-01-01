Walker & Dunlop Arranges $625 Million Refinance for IMT Portfolio

BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it arranged $625,299,000 in fixed-rate loans from Freddie Mac to refinance eight multifamily properties in six high-growth U.S. markets.





Walker & Dunlop Capital Markets refinanced the existing loans on behalf of IMT Capital. The team was led by Cory Wizenberg, Matt Wallach, Stephen West, Walker Layne, AJ Wright, and Sebastian Tamayo.

Walker & Dunlop worked closely with Freddie Mac to deliver a seamless financing solution, allowing each loan to close according to its maturity schedule while maintaining consistent loan terms across the portfolio. Four staggered closing dates were carefully integrated into the quote process, and the Freddie Mac closing and funding timelines were completed between July and October 2025.

“ This portfolio refinance showcases our ability to craft innovative, coordinated capital solutions across multiple markets,” said Wallach, managing director at Walker & Dunlop. “ Collaborating with IMT and Freddie Mac, we were able to deliver a solution that maximized efficiency and positioned the portfolio for continued success.”

The portfolio includes eight garden-style multifamily communities totaling 3,096 units, serving residents in six high-growth markets across four states, including San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Atlanta, and Nashville.

“ Executing this portfolio refinance across multiple properties in some of the nation’s most competitive multifamily markets highlights both the strength of the sector and our strategic approach to growth,” said Andrew Wizenberg, managing director at IMT Capital. “ The power of Walker & Dunlop’s expertise combined with their partnership with Freddie Mac, were instrumental in achieving favorable terms and completing a complex, multi-asset transaction efficiently.”

Walker & Dunlop is one of the top providers of capital to the U.S. multifamily market; in 2024 the firm originated over $30 billion in debt financing volume, including over $25 billion for multifamily properties. To learn more about our capabilities and financing options, visit our website.

