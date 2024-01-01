doubleSlash Net-Business GmbH Hosts CCC Plugfest to Advance CCC Digital Key™ Interoperability and Certification Readiness

Event brings together global automakers, device manufacturers, and technology companies to strengthen CCC Digital Key™ Version 4 interoperability and expand testing capabilities.

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cccdigitalkey–The Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC), the trusted source for defining how vehicles interact with devices and the world through standardized, secure, and convenient connectivity solutions, today announced the start of the fifteenth Plugfest, hosted by doubleSlash Net-Business GmbH in Friedrichshafen, Germany. The event continues CCC’s ongoing efforts to advance the CCC Digital Key™ Version 4 (v4) certification readiness and strengthen secure interoperable vehicle access across the global connected vehicle ecosystem.





Over five days, leading automakers, smart device manufacturers, and technology companies will collaborate to validate CCC Digital Key™ v4 and cross-version implementations, advancing secure and seamless digital vehicle access across the global ecosystem.

As the automotive digital key market grows from $2.52 billion in 2025 to $4.52 billion by 2030, ongoing collaboration through CCC Plugfests plays a critical role in ensuring this growth is built on secure, interoperable foundations. These events provide members with a real-world environment to test, refine, and align implementations to CCC’s global standards for consistent digital vehicle access.

“Hosting 15 Plugfests in just a few years – including four in 2025 – reflects the incredible momentum across our member community,” said Alysia Johnson, President of CCC. “This level of collaboration ensures we continue to test, refine, and advance the CCC Digital Key™ v4 that will make secure, interoperable access worldwide.”

CCC’s certification activity reflects the same momentum, with the certification pipeline in the third quarter of 2025 increasing 200% over the fourth quarter of 2024. The organization also recorded its largest quarterly growth in completed certifications – up 150% from the previous quarter, marking CCC’s highest certification totals to date.

Plugfest #15 introduces new Digital Key v4 and OEM test cases and expands cross-version testing between Versions 3 and 4 to ensure compatibility across multiple vehicles and devices. Dedicated sessions will also advance Bluetooth® sniffing validation and continue Near Field Communication (NFC), remote keyless entry, and passive entry testing, with authorized laboratories and equipment vendors helping resolve outstanding issues, validate tools, and identify candidate devices for Interoperability Designated List (IDL) status, improving CCC’s technical specifications and certification readiness.

“This Plugfest gives members a hands-on opportunity to advance Digital Key v4 testing and validate cross-version interoperability,” said Ganesh Venkatesan, Technical Director at CCC. “By expanding capabilities with Bluetooth® sniffing, ultra-wideband (UWB) validation, and authorized lab participation, we’re strengthening the foundation for global, interoperable, and secure digital vehicle access. We thank doubleSlash Net-Business for hosting this event and supporting CCC’s ongoing testing and certification efforts.”

Participating CCC member companies for this event include AUMOVIO, BMW, COMPRION GmbH, Ellisys, Google, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, Hyundai Motor Company, Marquardt GmbH, Mercedes-Benz, Samsung, Technica Engineering GmbH, and Volkswagen AG.

Plugfest highlights:

New Test Cases: CCC Digital Key™ v4 and OEM scenarios advance real-world interoperability validation.

CCC Digital Key™ v4 and OEM scenarios advance real-world interoperability validation. Cross-Version Testing: Validates compatibility between Versions 3 and 4 across vehicles and devices.

Validates compatibility between Versions 3 and 4 across vehicles and devices. Bluetooth® Sniffing: Dedicated sessions enhance testing reliability and traceability.

Dedicated sessions enhance testing reliability and traceability. Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Tool Assessment: UWB test equipment vendors demonstrate tools supporting future certification testing.

UWB test equipment vendors demonstrate tools supporting future certification testing. Authorized Labs: End-to-End laboratories conduct official testing using IDL devices and the COMPRION tool.

For more information on the Car Connectivity Consortium and its initiatives, visit www.carconnectivity.org.

Google is a trademark of Google LLC.

About the Car Connectivity Consortium:

The Car Connectivity Consortium® (CCC) is a cross-industry organization dedicated to defining how vehicles interact with devices and the world to create a more seamless and secure consumer experience. CCC standardizes the connected ecosystem around vehicles and devices, bringing together automakers, device manufacturers, automotive suppliers, chip vendors, and security providers to develop solutions that prioritize convenience, security, and privacy protections. With more than 300 member companies, CCC plays a leading role in advancing smartphone-to-vehicle connectivity and shaping the future of trusted digital vehicle access. Its Board of Directors includes representatives from Apple, BMW, CARIAD, DENSO, Ford, General Motors, Google, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, NXP, Panasonic Automotive Systems, Samsung, Thales, and Xiaomi. For more information, visit www.carconnectivity.org.

