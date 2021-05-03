Walgreens Introduces Mobile Clinics, Same-day Appointments Across the Country, Ensuring Ease of Access to Covid-19 Vaccine

Mobile clinics will operate in underserved areas of Chicago in May and expand to nine additional cities across the country

DEERFIELD, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Following the success of more than 700 vaccination clinics across the country hosted primarily at churches and community centers, Walgreens will activate multiple mobile clinics in Chicago. The traveling mobile clinics will focus on bringing COVID-19 vaccines directly to underserved communities and those with barriers to accessing the vaccine. Over the next two months, additional mobile clinics will make stops in a number of locations across the country.

Individuals will be able to walk up to a mobile clinic and receive a vaccination at that time from a Walgreens pharmacy team member. Walgreens is partnering with local organizations across the mobile clinic stops to make community members aware of upcoming dates.

Walgreens has administered more than 15 million COVID-19 vaccines to date, and continues to expand vaccination models to ensure all individuals have access to a COVID-19 vaccine. Walgreens has hosted more than 700 vaccination clinics in underserved communities with hundreds more planned in the next month. Additional efforts underway to ensure convenient access to vaccinations include:

Same-day COVID-19 vaccine appointments in all retail locations across the country beginning Wednesday, May 5, with walk-in appointments available at select stores nationwide.

Partnerships with more than 100 employers as part of Test and Protect™ COVID-19 efforts, including Apple and Amtrak to help protect thousands of employees across the country.

Ensuring Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are broadly available in stores as additional populations become eligible to receive immunizations.

“We understand the important role Walgreens has and will continue to play in removing access barriers to the COVID-19 vaccine,” said John Standley, president, Walgreens. “Mobile clinics and the other models we use will allow us to bring vaccines to the heart of the most impacted communities, as well as addressing common barriers like transportation and convenience for those who want to get vaccinated.”

Walgreens began administering COVID-19 vaccinations as part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program on Dec. 21, which is now complete, and has continued to expand vaccine efforts according to state and federal jurisdiction distribution plans, including as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Individuals can continue scheduling appointments based on availability in their area, through Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or calling 1-800-Walgreens with options in both English and Spanish.

