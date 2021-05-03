Berkshire Bridge Loan Investors II Held a Final Close on April 30th With $1.47 Billion of Commitments, Exceeding Its $1.0 Billion Target

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Berkshire Residential Investments announced it successfully raised its largest debt fund to date with a final close for Berkshire Bridge Loan Investors II on April 30, 2021. The $1.47 billion fund includes commitments from nearly 60 institutional clients around the globe and is comprised of both new and existing client relationships for the firm.

“We are thrilled with the success of our direct lending platform and our partnership with Limekiln,” stated David Olney, Chief Executive Officer of Berkshire. “The firm has established itself as a leading player in the multifamily debt space in large part due to our highly-experienced team of debt professionals and the ability to leverage our vertically-integrated platform.”

The Fund supports the MF1 direct lending platform, which is a partnership between Berkshire and Limekiln Real Estate. MF1 provides financing for multifamily assets in the U.S., including senior mortgages, mezzanine debt and preferred equity.

“Despite a challenging environment in 2020, MF1 originated over $2.3 billion of loans and was the largest contributor of multifamily loans to CLOs last year. MF1’s portfolio performed very well during the turbulent conditions presented during the global pandemic and had no delinquencies. We used that momentum to successfully complete the capital raise for our second fund in this series, surpassing our capital raise goal,” noted Jon Pfeil, Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Manager at Berkshire.

“The launch of the second fund in this series is a testament to our confidence in the strategy and has allowed Berkshire to further expand our platform and reach a diverse set of global institutional investors. The Berkshire team is very excited about the new and existing relationships that helped form the fund and we look forward to executing on their behalf,” noted Michael Coffey, Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets.

About Berkshire Residential Investments

Berkshire Residential Investments is a vertically integrated residential real estate investment and property management company with over 50 years of experience. Berkshire’s team of industry leaders has gained a reputation for being able to identify opportunities and effectively manage through various economic environments, establishing a long-term track record of solid performance based on thoughtful, leading edge investment strategies, and hands-on development and operational experience. Berkshire, a registered investment advisor, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Atlanta, Dallas and San Francisco. As of December 31, 2020, Berkshire Residential Investments had approximately $11.5 billion in real estate assets under management. For more information on Berkshire, please visit www.berkshireresi.com.

About Limekiln Real Estate

Limekiln Real Estate is a multifamily-focused real estate investor led by seasoned professionals who have built multiple platforms and executed through multiple cycles. Limekiln executes its multifamily direct-lending strategy through the MF1 platform, a partnership with Berkshire. It executes its high yield multifamily securities strategy with other investors via controlling classes of Freddie Mac B-piece securitizations. Limekiln is also active in real estate special situations.

