VYRE Network’s VYRE Live Partners with the Maestro Marley Cup to Bring a One-of-a-Kind Digital Experience to a Global Audience

Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – September 27, 2023) – VYRE Live, a subsidiary of VYRE Network (a leading FREE global streaming platform that delivers NEXT-GENERATION movies, shows, and sports, live and on-demand to audiences worldwide and wholly-owned Cabo Verde Capital company) (OTC Pink: CAPV) (the “Company” or “VYRE”) is proud to announce the exclusive partnership to visually co-produce and distribute the 2023 Maestro Marley Cup live performances featuring The Marley Brothers.

Entering its third year, The Maestro Marley Cup is an uplifting experience for the entire family that combines a reggae music festival, 6 on 6 Soccer Tournament and Caribbean food, all for a good cause. VYRE Live has co-produced this magical day of music that will feature live performances and exclusive footage from the show with The Marley Brothers, Ky-Mani Marley, Stephen Marley, Damian Marley, Julian Marley, Inner Circle, Big Hair Dave, Young Wylin, Ruckus, Spragga Benz, and more.

Marley brothers at the 2023 Maestro Marley Cup – photo credit Valerie & Ed Photography

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8469/182025_9e7c2f84d47569c2_002full.jpg

The Maestro Marley Cup was created by Ky-Mani Marley and Big Hair Dave from The Dubplates to help raise money for the Love Over All Foundation and Falmouth United, helping communities in need through sports and music.

The Love Over All Foundation’s keynote project, Falmouth United, is a soccer center and team providing a safe space for the Jamaican youth to help keep them off the streets and invested in their future. This event raises funds for the Hollywood Police Athletic League, a youth program helping prevent juvenile crime and drug use by developing discipline, self-esteem and positive moral values through wholesome competition and positive role models.

“I’m excited for people to experience the Maestro Marley Cup digitally in hopes of one day being there in person to share the enjoyment and camaraderie of the day. We were able to incorporate elements of culture, music, and sports to make it a memorable experience.” – Ky-Mani Marley

“I have always been a fan of the music the Marley family has blessed the world with. I’m honored that we have the opportunity to work with Big Hair Dave and Ky-Mani Marley to turn The Maestro Marley Cup live performances into a visual experience that will amplify the main focus of the Love Over All Foundation on VYRE Live.” – Harris Brown President of VYRE Live.

Global Reggae music fans will be able to experience the magical moments from The Maestro Marley Cup for free mid-October by streaming the show on the VYRE Live channel on the VYRE App through Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Android, iPhone, Samsung Smart TV’s or VYRElive.com/MaestroCup.

ABOUT THE MAESTRO MARLEY CUP

The Maestro Marley Cup was created by Ky-Mani Marley and Big Hair Dave from The Dubplates to help raise money for The Love Over All Foundation, which helps communities in need through sports and music. www.maestromarleycup.com.

ABOUT VYRE LIVE

VYRE Live is the leading event production and live streaming solution for the music industry and special events that provide visual experiences to the world through the VYRE App on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung TV, Android, and iPhone. www.VYRE Live.com

ABOUT VYRE NETWORK

VYRE Network is a free global streaming platform that delivers NEXT-GENERATION movies, shows, and sports, live and on-demand to audiences worldwide through niche channels. Since its launch in 2019 VYRE has consistently been a bridge between independent and mainstream entertainment for film creators and athletes. Vyrenetwork.com.

VYRE Network / Cabo Verde Capital, Inc.

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Social Media @vyrenetwork

Forward-Looking Statements – This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words estimate, project, intend, forecast, anticipate, plan, planning, expect, believe, likely, should, could, would, may or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company’s ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company’s operating history and resources, together with all usual and common economic, competitive, and equity market conditions / risks.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182025