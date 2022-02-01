VYRE Network Appoints New Executive Leadership, Bruce Waynne and Mike Sherman, to Expand VYREMusic’s Global Growth Strategy in Its Music & Entertainment Niche Media Channels

Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – August 24, 2023) – VYRE Network, a leading FREE global streaming platform that delivers NEXT-GENERATION movies, shows, and sports, live and on-demand to audiences worldwide is pleased to announce the addition of Bruce Waynne and Mike Sherman as VYREMusic new executive leadership. VYREMusic consists of TRUE Magazine TV (Hip-Hop), RnB Magazine TV (R&B), and MGraceland TV (EDM/Pop).

VYREMusic channels identify forward-thinking artists, songwriters, and music innovators to create and distribute entertaining and thought provoking content to a global audience. These channels are the newest wave for music artists to diversify their range of artistry through live events, original content production, project distribution, acting opportunities, and unique creative marketing. VYREMusic is focused on being an additional option to the traditional record label with new ways to market projects and brands as well as being more beneficial to the artist.

VYRE has appointed distinguished industry veterans Bruce Waynne as President and Mike Sherman as Head of Music, both of whom bring tremendous industry experience in building scalable music-focused brands. They will focus on expanding VYREMusic’s global strategy, continuing corporate growth, and spearheading the execution of key initiatives in distributing, producing, and live-streaming music-focused visual content.

Bruce Waynne is half of the Grammy Award Winning Production Duo, MIDI Mafia. The music production team established in 2003 is most notable for their production of 50 Cent’s number-one single “21 Questions”, as well as the producer for artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, John Legend, and Fantasia, to name a few. Another notable accomplishment from the duo MIDI Mafia is The MADE Series. MADE is their Premiere Urban Music Library for Television and Film via their partnership with Extreme Music and Sony ATV. They are currently the number one urban music library in the industry and provide opportunities for rising stars. Waynne also is a part of Sound Royalties, an innovative company that offers artists, songwriters, and producers’ non-credit-based funding without having to deal with loans from banks or traditional lenders, drawn against future royalty earnings with no credit hassles.

“I’m excited to lead the charge with my VYREMusic team. The resources and financial benefits that VYRE has available for creators is ground-breaking. I believe VYREMusic will become a leader in driving the culture forward”, commented Bruce Waynne.

Mike Sherman has over 20 years in the entertainment marketing and promotion field, developing new businesses and consulting for leading companies in the entertainment and branding industry in senior executive management roles. Mike has collaborated with executive leadership to ensure effective strategy implementation for growing brand awareness for entertainers and products. In addition, he has exceptional interpersonal skills, having worked in all areas of communication and management, licensing, marketing, operations, and promotions. He is focused on meeting and maximizing global results for projects. Mike’s resume of companies in music he has worked with includes Interscope Records, Def Jam Records, Roc Nation, Universal Music Group, and Atlantic Records to name a few.

“Leading VYRE’s music division presents a chance to blend innovation and creativity, orchestrating growth that resonates with artists, audiences, and the dynamic industry landscape. Streaming amplifies entertainment access, providing diverse choices, personal experiences, and a global community. Long and short-form content possess transformative potential in the music industry, facilitating intricate narratives, emotional exploration, and resonant sonic journeys.” – Mike Sherman

“VYREMusic is a passion project of mine. I see these channels as a way to impact the music industry in a progressive way. The addition of Mike and Bruce will undoubtedly propel the influence and reach of VYREMusic to another level.” – Lamar Seay, VYRE Network Co-Founder.

Listeners can stream current and future curated music-focused titles on any of the niche channels within the VYRE App on Roku, Apple TV, iPhone, Android, Samsung TV, Amazon Fire Stick, and the channel’s websites. True-magazine.com, Rnbmagazine.com and MGraceland.com

About VYREMusic

The VYREMusic brand identifies forward-thinking artists, songwriters, and music innovators to create and distribute entertaining and thought-provoking content to a global audience. This brand is the newest wave for music artists to diversify their range of artistry through live events, original content production, project distribution, acting opportunities, and unique creative marketing. VYREMusic’s focus is becoming an alternative to the traditional record label with more progressive ways to market projects and brands that are more beneficial to the artist. VYREMusic consists of brands TRUE Magazine TV (Hip-Hop), RnB Magazine TV (R&B), and MGraceland TV (EDM/Pop).

www.VYREnetwork.com/VYREMUSIC

About VYRE Network

VYRE Network is a free global streaming platform that delivers NEXT-GENERATION movies, shows, and sports, live and on-demand to audiences worldwide through niche channels. Since its launch in 2019 VYRE has consistently been a bridge between independent and mainstream entertainment for film creators and athletes. Vyrenetwork.com

