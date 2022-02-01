Calling All Engaged Couples: Win the Chance to Work With Celebrity Fashion Stylist Maeve Reilly on The Knot Vendor Marketplace

The Knot Debuts The Knot Drops: An Exclusive Opportunity and First in The Wedding Industry, to Win the Chance to Work with A-list Celeb Professionals

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–It’s official: The drop culture has entered the wedding industry. The Knot, a digital wedding planning authority and one of the largest Vendor Marketplaces in the US, is proud to unveil The Knot Drops, an industry first for weddings. On The Knot Vendor Marketplace, one lucky couple will win the opportunity to work with an A-list celebrity professional for their wedding. The campaign launches Thursday, August 24, featuring acclaimed fashion stylist and cover star of The Knot Magazine 2023 Fall Issue, Maeve Reilly. Renowned for her work with Hollywood It girls, Maeve has crafted captivating looks from the red carpet to the wedding aisle and recently showcased the breadth and depth of her wedding fashion styling in the latest issue of The Knot Magazine. With experience curating personalized wedding looks for her clients, Maeve knows firsthand the major role that fashion plays in weddings and how to style people to express their individuality.





The Knot Drops is an exclusive offering only available on The Knot, bringing once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for engaged couples to add celebrity professionals to their wedding vendor team. The Knot will drop acclaimed artists into its marketplace, offering to-be-wed couples a limited-time chance to win A-list services, starting with Maeve and followed by additional professionals in the coming months. For the first drop, the winner will receive two complimentary 45-minute, digital styling consultations with Maeve —one to determine the winner’s vibe and one to reveal the look—before the wedding. During the first session, Maeve will get to know the winner’s style, personality, wedding day aesthetic and fashion vision. In the second, she will recommend a complete look within the winner’s budget, including attire, accessories and shoes. The Knot Drops featuring Maeve Reilly opens today at 2:00 PM EST and concludes on September 6, 2023, at 11:59 PM EST.

“On a day where all eyes are on the couple for the entirety of the celebration, choosing the right look is one of the most important steps in the wedding planning journey. Many of today’s couples are expressing themselves in more than one outfit on their wedding day,” said Kiara Kempski, Vice President of Global Consumer and Vendor Marketing at The Knot. “Maeve understands the high-stakes decision of choosing fashion that not only looks but feels incredible for one of the most memorable days of a couple’s lives. Through The Knot Drops, we’re thrilled to offer the chance to access exclusive celebrity talent, in addition to the other award-winning professionals on The Knot Vendor Marketplace.”

Celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly helps start fashion movements all around the globe. Her love of accessories, passion for emerging brands and unmatched attention to detail have made her highly sought after by music icons, runway models, pop stars and other A-list celebs.

“From the red carpet to the wedding aisle, my passion lies in creating unforgettable moments through style. I’ve had the privilege of dressing Hollywood It girls, and now I’m thrilled to bring that same magic to one lucky couple’s wedding with The Knot,” said Maeve Reilly.

On The Knot Vendor Marketplace, couples can search, compare and contact wedding venues and professionals all in one place. Each vendor storefront features insightful reviews, real wedding photos, and details about the vendor and their services. Intuitive filtering options and personalized recommendations help couples find the most relevant vendors based on their unique criteria, and The Knot Vendor Manager lets them keep all of their vendor communications organized and on track throughout the planning process. From planners and florists to professional officiants and DJs, couples can turn to The Knot Vendor Marketplace to find their dream wedding team.

Read the full rules and regulations of The Knot Drops here.

About Maeve Reilly

Fashion powerhouse Maeve Reilly has built a reputation in the fashion industry, helping to set trends around the world. After growing up in New York, Maeve graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology and later moved to LA, where her styling career kicked off.

Her love for accessories, passion for emerging brands and acute attention to detail have made her highly sought after by music icons, runway models, pop stars, and A-list celebrities such as Megan Fox, Hailey Bieber, Winnie Harlowe, Eva Longoria, Adriana Lima, Ciara, The Chainsmokers, and more. Maeve is also the founder of athleisure brand, The Local Love Club, which was inspired to spread compassion, kindness and positivity.

Maeve’s work has been featured in publications such as Vogue, Vanity Fair, Marie Claire, Paper Magazine, The Wall Street Journal and more. In 2022, The Daily Front Row named her the Style Curator of the Year.

About The Knot

The Knot is a leading wedding Vendor Marketplace that connects couples with more than 200,000 local wedding professionals and offers a comprehensive suite of planning tools that includes personalized wedding websites, invitations and registry services that make planning easier to help couples enjoy the experience. The most trusted authority on wedding planning, The Knot reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through TheKnot.com; the #1 wedding planning app on iOS and Android, The Knot Wedding Planner; The Knot national wedding magazine; and The Knot book series. Since its inception, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that’s authentic to them. Visit The Knot online at TheKnot.com and follow on social media: @TheKnot on TikTok, Instagram, Pinterest and Threads and Facebook.com/TheKnot.

Contacts

MEDIA

Jennifer Myers



Associate Director, Public Relations



[email protected]