Vuzix Ultralite Pro Enterprise Platform Recognized as CES® 2026 Innovation Awards Honoree

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, advanced waveguides, and augmented reality (AR) technologies for defense and enterprise applications, today announced that that it has been named a CES® 2026 Innovation Awards Honoree for the new Vuzix Ultralite Pro Enterprise Platform. The lightweight design and durable quality were made possible through Vuzix’ key technology partner, Quanta Computer (TWSE: 2382.TW), a fortune global 500 company headquartered in Taiwan. This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 3600 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2026, the world’s most influential technology event, happening through January 9th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Vuzix Ultralite Pro enterprise platform represents the next evolution of smart glasses. Designed as a flexible foundation for a family of AI/AR solutions, the platform delivers ultra-bright, full-color displays with Vuzix Incognito™ technology and Avegant light engines. With Qualcomm’s AR1 processor at its core and AI-driven voice interaction, users experience seamless hands-free assistance, real-time translation, mapping, collaboration, and accessibility—all in a self-powered device weighing less than 80 grams.

Engineered for social acceptability as much as technical excellence, the Ultralite Pro enterprise platform integrates advanced AR discreetly into a familiar, fashion-forward design. Incognito-enabled full-color binocular 3D waveguides minimize forward light leakage, making the glasses appear very ordinary while delivering a 30-degree field of view with precise optical alignment. Thoughtful industrial design choices—including a lightweight magnesium frame, balanced battery placement, and a classic unisex silhouette—enable all-day wear across work and social settings.

For maximum versatility, Ultralite Pro enterprise platform is prescription-ready—ensuring users with corrective vision needs can enjoy the full power of AR without compromise. With built-in cameras, microphones, and speakers supporting seamless AI interactions, captioning, remote assistance, and “see-what-I-see” sharing, Ultralite Pro sets a new standard for practical, invisible AR with visible impact unlocking powerful real-world utility.

The development and successful realization of the Ultralite Pro platform are the results of a strategic collaboration between Vuzix and Quanta. By leveraging Quanta’s world-class precision manufacturing and hardware integration capabilities, Vuzix is able to bridge the gap between advanced AR research and scalable, high-quality production.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 36 consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic, and design.

“This recognition underscores the importance of engineering discipline in bringing new wearable platforms to life,” said C.C. Leung, Vice Chairman and President of Quanta Computer Inc. “Together with Vuzix and Avegant, we exceled in providing manufacturability, performance, and reliability to deliver a reference platform for OEMs to accelerate their own smart glasses solutions. We’re proud to contribute Quanta’s engineering expertise and manufacturing resilience to this next step in wearable technology.”

“The Ultralite Pro as a CES Innovation Awards honoree underscores Vuzix’ leadership in advancing wearable augmented reality and AI,” said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. “It reflects our team’s focus on delivering advanced waveguides, AI-driven interaction, and a socially acceptable design in a flexible platform that OEM clients can build on. Ultralite Pro is an important step toward expanding the practical role of smart glasses at work and in everyday life.”

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 450 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, X and Facebook pages.

About Quanta Computer Inc.

Quanta Computer Inc. is a Fortune Global 500 company headquartered in Taoyuan, Taiwan. Founded in 1988 and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange since 1999, Quanta is a leading original design manufacturer (ODM) specializing in high-performance computing solutions. The company provides advanced computing hardware solutions across various sectors, including information and communication technology (ICT), cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) datacenters, smart automotive systems, AIoT applications, and more. In fiscal year 2024, Quanta reported consolidated revenues of approximately US$44 billion and employed over 65,000 professionals globally. The company has expanded its global presence with manufacturing and service facilities across Asia, the Americas, and Europe. For more information, please visit Quanta Computer’s Website at http://www.quantatw.com/

