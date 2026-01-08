VIAVI Introduces Augmented Reality Solution for Visualizing Radio Frequency Signals in Real Time

Combination of Augmented Reality (AR) technology with RF analytics developed in collaboration with Verizon

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced the integration of RF Viewer, a new Augmented Reality (AR) solution, into its OneAdvisor 800 Wireless test platform. Designed to address telecommunications, network deployment, smart building design and RF safety assessments, RF Viewer enhances how users perceive and interact with radio frequency (RF) signals in their physical environments.

Developed in close collaboration with Verizon Wireless, RF Viewer provides intuitive, real-time visibility of RF emissions by overlaying signal strength data directly onto a live video feed. This innovative approach enables users to easily and accurately identify the location, intensity and distribution of RF signals, transforming complex RF analysis into a visually accessible experience.

“This joint collaboration helps us promptly and efficiently locate PIM sources in a safe and effective manner,” said Vikramjeet Singh, Associate Director of System Performance, Verizon Wireless. “RF Viewer enhances our ability to maintain optimal network performance while ensuring technician safety.”

“RF Viewer bridges the gap between invisible RF data and human perception. By combining AR technology with RF analytics, we’re empowering technicians, engineers and researchers to make faster, smarter decisions in the field,” said Ian Langley, Senior Vice President, Wireless Business Unit, VIAVI. “We are grateful to Vikramjeet Singh, whose innovative vision and expertise helped shape its conceptual foundation and incorporate domain-specific insights and best practices.”

Key features of RF Viewer include live AR overlays of RF signal strength and distribution, real-time diagnostics for troubleshooting and optimization, as well as a user-friendly interface for both professionals and non-experts.

RF Viewer adds new capabilities to the VIAVI OneAdvisor 800 Wireless, an integrated solution that addresses diverse testing requirements across industries. Equipped with a comprehensive feature set from spectrum analysis to interference detection and transport network validation, OneAdvisor 800 Wireless helps optimize network performance, ensure quality of service and support the evolution towards 5G Advanced and 6G technologies.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for telecommunications, cloud, enterprises, first responders, military, aerospace and railway. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications.

