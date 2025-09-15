Vuzix to Highlight Key OEM & Waveguide Manufacturing Capabilities at Vision Expo West 2025

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in the following trade show this week:

September 17-20 Vision Expo West 2025 The Venetian Expo, 201 Sands Avenue Las Vegas, NV Vuzix will be attending Vision Expo West 2025 in Las Vegas this year and welcomes the opportunity to connect with industry leaders across the eyewear ecosystem. As a US-based developer and manufacturer of smart glasses with a 25+ year legacy in augmented reality, Vuzix has shipped multiple generations of waveguide-enabled AR eyewear since 2018. With mass adoption of smart glasses poised to reshape the vision care landscape, Vuzix is actively collaborating with a variety of industry leaders to ensure that design, lens integration, and processing requirements are met at scale. Whether it’s integrating Rx lenses, supporting private-label platforms, or aligning with lens surfacing workflows, Vuzix is working to create solutions that bridge eyewear and electronics seamlessly. To schedule a meeting and learn more about the Company’s OEM smart glasses platforms, display systems, or collaboration models, please contact Andrew Shih at andrew_shih@vuzix.com to connect during the show.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered Smart Glasses, Waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 450 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , X and Facebook pages.

