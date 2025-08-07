Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center Enhances Therapy Services with Marshall Cameras

RICHMOND, VA, AUGUST 7, 2025 – The Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center (SRCLC), a nonprofit clinic dedicated to supporting children with communication disorders, has significantly upgraded its therapy observation system by installing advanced PTZ cameras from Marshall Electronics. The center has outfitted its therapy rooms with five CV612-TWI PTZ Cameras and installed one CV630 PTZ Camera for centralized monitoring by the executive director.

Founded in 1991, the center provides speech, language and literacy services to children from birth through 18 years of age, with fees based on their family’s ability to pay. With a mission rooted in access and excellence, the center has supported more than 12,000 children and offered over $3 million in financial assistance since its founding.

“This was a much-needed upgrade as our cameras were at least 20 years old, if not older,” says Susan Combee, Executive Director at The Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center. “The new system is so much better. The quality is outstanding, and the parents/guardians can also zoom in and see the sessions at different angles.”

This enhanced capability is especially important given the nature of the therapy provided. The center works with children experiencing speech, language, fluency, voice and apraxia disorders. The new Marshall Electronics camera system has significantly improved the ability for parents to observe therapy sessions in real time, improving continuity of care from clinic to home.

“Families can now follow their child’s session from multiple angles. Sometimes the kids are at the table, on the floor or moving a lot,” explains Combee. “This level of visibility helps to understand the therapy techniques and reinforces carryover at home.”

Each therapy rooms’ camera feed is visible within dedicated observation rooms that are equipped with monitors, controllers and headphones, allowing for clear audio and uninterrupted viewing. The camera control features let parents/guardians pan, tilt and zoom to follow the action.

“We are one of the only speech and language centers in the area that have this capability,” says Combee. “With this new system, parents can see exactly what’s happening and it opens the door for so much more communication with our families.”

In her own office, Combee uses a large central monitor to oversee all therapy rooms at once, not only to ensure operational efficiency, but also to bolster safety and staff support.

The Marshall Electronics camera upgrade has added immeasurable value to the Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center’s clinical environment, aligning with the organization’s commitment to quality care, family engagement and innovation in service delivery.