Vuzix Signs Distribution Agreement with Commercial Electronics Systems and Begins Shipping Against Initial Six-Figure LX1 Smart Glasses Order

New relationship expands Vuzix enterprise sales channel and creates opportunities for broader smart glasses adoption across commercial automation and workforce modernization markets

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) (“Vuzix” or the “Company”), a supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides for smart glasses and co-packaged optical data center interconnects, and related augmented reality technologies, today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Commercial Electronics Systems (“CES”), a Denver-based value-added distributor, and has received and begun shipping against an initial six-figure order for Vuzix LX1 smart glasses.

CES brings more than 20 years of experience serving commercial customers in security, fire protection and related technology infrastructure. The company plans to leverage these relationships to introduce Vuzix smart glasses into customer environments where hands-free access to information, remote support and digital workflow integration can provide meaningful operational benefits. By incorporating Vuzix smart glasses into its newly established Automation and Intelligent Infrastructure division, CES intends to offer customers wearable technology as part of broader initiatives focused on automation, operational efficiency and workforce productivity.

“We are excited to partner with Vuzix as we launch CES’s Automation and Intelligent Infrastructure division. Together, we look forward to helping our customers take the next step in their automation journey,” said Gary Smith, CEO of Commercial Electronics Systems.

“We are pleased to welcome Commercial Electronics Systems as a new distribution partner and are particularly encouraged that this relationship is beginning with a meaningful initial order,” said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. “What makes this opportunity especially interesting to us is that CES is not simply looking to resell smart glasses. They are building a broader automation business around the needs of their customers, and we believe our LX1 platform can play an important role in that strategy.”

The agreement represents another step in Vuzix’ strategy to expand its enterprise business through established channel partners with direct access to commercial customers. By working with organizations that can identify customer needs, support integration and manage deployments, Vuzix aims to broaden market access while maintaining a disciplined approach to sales and business development. As an example, CES customer Merge Solutions is using Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses to support new healthcare applications through its MERGE POV (Point of View) system. Merge Solutions reported that M400s were used successfully during several surgical procedures, including live streaming of X-ray imaging. Its MergeViewer software also enabled a remote medical device representative to control the microphones, speakers and cameras of each M400 independently. The reported surgical use highlights how technology partners can build specialized solutions around Vuzix smart glasses, potentially opening additional opportunities for healthcare evaluations, broader deployments and follow-on hardware demand.

Together, the CES distribution relationship and Merge Solutions healthcare application illustrate two complementary routes to enterprise growth: broader customer access through channel partners and specialized solutions developed by technology partners.

About Commercial Electronic Systems

Commercial Electronics Systems (CES) has protected businesses across Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming for over 20 years with industry-leading fire and security solutions. Our team consists of licensed professionals with decades of combined experience in fire protection and security technology. As a locally-owned company with regional expertise, we’ve earned our reputation through uncompromising quality and personalized service. CES has recently expanded its services to include inspections and monitoring or multiple systems, including CO2 detection and security systems.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-enabled Smart Glasses for enterprises as well as waveguides and advanced optical components for OEM and ODMs for their products in the defense, security, medical and AI glasses markets along with optical interconnect components for AI computing applications. Founded in 1997, Vuzix holds more than 500 patents and patents pending, along with numerous IP licenses covering optics, head-mounted displays and augmented reality wearables, and has received more than 20 Consumer Electronics Show awards for innovation. The Company is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol VUZI and maintains operations in Rochester, New York, and Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, X and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our current and future business relationships with Commercial Electronic Systems and Merge Systems and their respective potential customers and among other things the Company’s leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as “believes,” “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “should” and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company’s beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

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SOURCE Vuzix Corporation