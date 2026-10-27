3D Cloud and MillerKnoll Bring Product Configurators to Knoll.com

An enterprise 3D content strategy helps MillerKnoll scale digital experiences, present its catalog of iconic designs consistently across brands and channels, and bring new customer experiences to market faster.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — 3D Cloud and MillerKnoll, a global design company, announced the deployment of 3D product configurators on Knoll.com, the latest milestone in its strategy to create high-quality 3D product content once and leverage it across its collective of design brands and customer experiences.

MillerKnoll brings together brands with more than a century of design history, including Knoll, an industry leader in furniture and interiors known for its architectural approach and collaborations with visionary designers. With some of the most recognized products in modern furniture, MillerKnoll takes a portfolio-wide approach to 3D that helps preserve its design legacy while eliminating content silos and reducing duplicate work.

At the center of the strategy is a shared foundation of scalable 3D product content and the full suite of 3D Cloud applications. Instead of treating every website, brand or customer experience as a separate 3D project, MillerKnoll can extend product content investments to each audience and point in the customer journey.

“We’re preserving our design legacy in 3D, while looking toward the future of how customers and designers experience our brands,” said Lorna Jean Marcuzzo, Senior Technology Manager, 3D Visualization + Content at MillerKnoll. “An enterprise 3D content strategy enables us to launch new digital capabilities and experiences faster, maintain consistency across our portfolio, and maximize the value of every digital twin.”

“The Knoll Womb™ Chair demonstrates this strategy in action. Its 3D product content and data, including materials, finishes, and configuration options, are centrally managed in one place that keeps customer experiences aligned and up to date across product offerings and digital touchpoints,” Marcuzzo said.

Today, customers can configure the Womb™ Chair and Ottoman, Saarinen Dining Table, and the Barcelona Chair along with many other classic Knoll designs on both Knoll.com and the Design Within Reach website drawing from the same 3D asset foundation. For MillerKnoll, quality and consistency matter. Iconic products should be represented with the same attention to detail wherever customers, designers, or dealers encounter them.

This configurator introduction on Knoll.com builds on 3D Cloud’s continuing partnership with MillerKnoll, having previously partnered with Herman Miller, DWR, and Geiger for the launch of 3D product configurators for North American retail and contract sites, as well as product configurators for the MillerKnoll Healthcare contract site.

“MillerKnoll is the clear leader in contract furniture when it comes to 3D. They have created a centralized team that is dedicated to maximizing their 3D content investment and ensuring consistency across their portfolio of iconic designs,” said Beck Besecker, CEO and Co-Founder of 3D Cloud. “Start with accurate product content and data. Make it reusable. Keep product presentation consistent. Then give each brand the flexibility to create the experience its customers need,” Besecker said.

To use the configurators, visit Knoll.com or DWR.com.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll is a global collective of design brands built on the foundation of two icons of modernism: Herman Miller and Knoll. The portfolio also includes furniture and accessories for commercial and residential spaces from Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DWR (Design Within Reach), Edelman, Geiger, HAY, HOLLY HUNT, Knoll Textiles, Maharam, Muuto, NaughtOne, and Spinneybeck | FilzFelt. Guided by a shared purpose—design for the good of humankind—MillerKnoll generates insights, pioneers innovations, and champions ideas to better align spaces with how people live, work, and gather. In fiscal year 2026, the company generated net sales of $3.8 billion. For more information, visit millerknoll.com.

About Knoll

Knoll brings order and beauty to workplace, hospitality, and residential environments. Founded in New York City in 1938, the furniture and interiors brand is known for design collaborations with the architects, artists, and designers who shape our cultural zeitgeist. The Knoll portfolio features works from modernist greats including Eero Saarinen, Marcel Breuer, and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, alongside new furniture designed by contemporary provocateurs like Willo Perron, Jonathan Muecke, and architecture firm Johnston Marklee. With a relational approach that considers color, material, finish, and form, Knoll allows architects and designers to deliver a complete experience of space. Learn more at Knoll.com.

About 3D Cloud

3D Cloud is the 3D Visual CPQ and 3D digital asset management platform for 3D product visualization, including 3D product configuration, and the global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, closets, and storage. The 3D Cloud 3D digital asset management platform is a B2B SaaS that allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include DesignWithMe.ai, 3D Cloud Product Configurators, 3D Cloud Sectional Configurator, 3D Cloud Room Planner with Design from Photo, 3D Cloud Kitchen Designer, 3D Cloud Virtual Reality, 3D Cloud 360 Product Spins, 3D Cloud Instant Renders, and 3D Cloud WebAR Augmented Reality. 3D Cloud has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and London, United Kingdom. 3D Cloud holds several patents in AI conversational configuration and offers the only AI kitchen design agent experience available to enterprise retailers. Clients include Herman Miller, major U.S.-based home improvement retailers, Kingfisher plc, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Macy’s, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. The company is backed by Dan Gilbert and Arnie Bellini. For more information, visit 3Dcloud.com.

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SOURCE 3D Cloud