Vuzix Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Business Update

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides for smart glasses and co-packaged optical data center interconnects, and related augmented reality technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company will host a conference call regarding its third quarter 2026 operating results at 4:30 PM Eastern Time (ET), November 12, 2026.

To join the live conference call, please dial 877-709-8150 (U.S. and Canadian callers) or 201-689-8354 (international callers outside of the U.S. and Canada) 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call time. Participants can also click this link for instant telephone access to the event. The link will become active approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at: https://ir.vuzix.com/ or directly at:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=o9t06kZp

Participating on the call will be Paul Travers, Vuzix Chief Executive Officer and President and Grant Russell, Chief Financial Officer, who will discuss operational and financial highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Telephonic and webcast replays will be available for 30 days starting on November 12, 2026 at approximately 5:30 PM (ET). To access the telephonic replay, please dial 877-660-6853 in the U.S. or Canada and 201-612-7415 for international callers. The conference replay ID# is 13763592.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-enabled Smart Glasses for enterprises as well as waveguides and advanced optical components for OEM and ODMs for their products in the defense, security, medical and AI glasses markets along with optical interconnect components for AI computing applications. Founded in 1997, Vuzix holds more than 500 patents and patents pending, along with numerous IP licenses covering optics, head-mounted displays and augmented reality wearables, and has received more than 20 Consumer Electronics Show awards for innovation. The Company is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol VUZI and maintains operations in Rochester, New York, and Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, X and Facebook pages.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations

Vuzix Corporation

ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

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SOURCE Vuzix Corporation