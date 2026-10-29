Pan’s Labyrinth 20th Anniversary Release has Biggest Physical Pre-orders in Cineverse History

Guillermo del Toro’s Masterpiece to be Available in 4K via Digital Ownership Starting November 10 and Physical Disc Collector’s Editions Starting December 1

Release Comes as Cineverse Motion Pictures Group Outperforms Industry with 18.8% EST Growth and a 16.7% increase in VOD Revenue in Quarter ended June 30, 2026 vs. Prior Year

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), an entertainment technology company and studio, today announced the upcoming home entertainment release for the 20th anniversary of Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar-winning masterpiece, Pan’s Labyrinth.

Pan’s Labyrinth will be available to own digitally beginning November 10, followed by the 4K + Blu-ray Collector’s Edition SteelBook and Blu-ray Collectors Edition on December 1. It will then be available for digital rental (VOD) on December 8, and due to overwhelming demand, Cineverse will release a 4K + Blu-ray Collector’s Edition on December 29. The physical pre-order has already set a record as the number one home entertainment pre-order launch of all time for Cineverse.

This follows a return to theatres, including first-time releases in 4K and 3D, that grossed more than $2 million at the box office, and led to increased interest in the film and the human-led creativity and imagination that has led to three Oscar® wins plus critical and fan acclaim since 2006, including a record standing ovation at Cannes.

Also notable: the record home entertainment pre-sales come at a time during which Cineverse is out-performing industry averages in digital. For example, over the quarter ending June 2026 Cineverse generated an 18.8% increase in EST revenue, with VOD revenue up 16.7%. Meanwhile, according to the Digital Entertainment Group, industry EST revenue is up 8.3% and industry VOD revenue is down 8.3% vs. the same time period last year.

“While industry trends in home entertainment are down, the titles we have chosen to invest in are trending up. This says a lot not only about the filmmakers that we have partnered with, including Guillermo del Toro, but also the halo effect that our marketing for specialty theatrical runs have with fandoms that want to own physical collectible copies, and watch these films over and over again – and in the case of Pan’s Labyrinth, now for the first time in restored 4K,” said Cineverse Chief Motion Pictures Officer Yolanda Macias.

The 4K restoration was overseen by del Toro, taken directly from the original 35mm elements.

About Pan’s Labyrinth

Pan’s Labyrinth takes place in 1944, in the aftermath of the Spanish Civil War. Young Ofelia and her pregnant mother have been brought to live in the countryside, where her brutal stepfather Captain Vidal’s job is to wipe out the remaining rebels camped in the local forest. Nearby, in a hidden labyrinth, Ofelia meets an ageless Faun, who tells her that she is really a princess from an enchanted world. He gives her three tasks which she must complete in order to reclaim her rightful place. As her mother’s failing health threatens the life of her unborn child, Ofelia undertakes a quest to complete the Faun’s tasks. Written and directed by del Toro, and produced by his company, Tequila Gang, the film stars Ivana Baquero, Maribel Verdu (Y tu mama tambien), Doug Jones (Hellboy II), and Sergi Lopez (Dirty Pretty Things). The film was nominated in six categories at the 79th Academy Awards® (2007) and took home three Oscar® wins – in the Best Achievement in Cinematography, Best Achievement in Art Direction and Best Achievement in Makeup categories. Across all awards, the film has received 106 wins from 115 nominations. It also earned critical acclaim, including top film of 2006 by the legendary Roger Ebert, and is Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes with a 95% Tomatometer score.

About Cineverse Motion Pictures Group

Cineverse super-serves passionate audiences by distributing content across all windows and platforms, from theatrical to digital to physical. Following the breakout box office success of Terrifier 3, recent theatrical releases include the franchise returns of The Toxic Avenger, Silent Night, Deadly Night, and Return to Silent Hill, and the 20th anniversary of Guillermo del Toro’s masterpiece Pan’s Labyrinth. Cineverse’s upcoming slate includes the third installment of Wolf Creek, a big screen adaptation of podcast Mayfair Watchers Society from Trevor Henderson (Siren Head, Cartoon Cat), and the company’s first theatrical family feature, Air Bud Returns.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is an entertainment technology company and studio. Fiercely innovative and independent, Cineverse develops and invests in technology and content that drives the future of the industry. Core to its business is Matchpoint® – a growing tech ecosystem designed to prepare, distribute, monetize, and continuously improve content across any platform. Matchpoint helps studios large and small operate at scale and improve performance and efficiency in an increasingly fragmented distribution environment. Additionally, Cineverse distributes a vast library of premium films, series, and podcasts, across theatrical, home entertainment, and streaming; operates dozens of digital properties that super serve passionate fandoms around the world; and works with leading brands to connect them with audiences they value. From award-winning technology to the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. history, Cineverse has created a playbook that marries tech and content to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit cineverse.com.

Investor Contact:

investorrelations@cineverse.com

Media Contact:

cineverse@lippingroup.com

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SOURCE Cineverse Corp.