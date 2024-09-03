Vuzix Achieves Waveguide Production Milestones and Receives Additional $5 Million Quanta Investment, Bringing Total Funding to $20 Million

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) (“Vuzix” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technology, today announced that it has successfully achieved the milestones tied to its strategic investment agreement with Quanta Computer Inc. (TWSE: 2382.TW) (“Quanta”). As a result, Vuzix has received the third tranche of funding, bringing Quanta’s total investment in the Company to $20 million, as provided for under its September 3, 2024 securities purchase agreement (“SPA”) with Quanta.

The release of this tranche and completion of the SPA funding strengthens Vuzix’ balance sheet and provides additional resources to scale its OEM waveguide manufacturing operations. It also marks another vote of confidence from one of the world’s leading computing technology manufacturers.

C.C. Leung, Vice Chairman of Quanta Computer, stated, “Our additional investment in Vuzix reflects our confidence in the company’s technology, execution, and market opportunity. Vuzix has made impressive strides in bringing waveguide technology into volume manufacturing, and we believe they are uniquely positioned to help drive the next wave of AR adoption. We look forward to deepening our collaboration as the market continues to evolve.”

“The completion of this tranche is both a financial and strategic milestone for Vuzix,” said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. He continued, “With Quanta’s full $20 million investment now in place, we are well-positioned to further expand our waveguide production, advance new OEM programs, and continue growing our latest waveguide technology capabilities. This commitment by Quanta underscores the progress we’ve made and the long-term potential we see for AR smart glasses as a major new computing platform.”

With the completion of this $20 million investment from Quanta under the SPA, Vuzix and Quanta are aligned to accelerate the commercialization of advanced AR solutions for OEM/ODMs across consumer, enterprise, and defense markets.

The foregoing description of Quanta’s tranche 3 investment is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 3rd, 2024 and the agreements attached as exhibits thereto.

About Quanta Computer

Quanta Computer Inc. is a Fortune Global 500 company headquartered in Taoyuan, Taiwan. Founded in 1988 and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange since 1999, Quanta is a leading original design manufacturer (ODM) specializing in high-performance computing solutions. The company provides advanced computing hardware solutions across various sectors, including information and communication technology (ICT), cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) datacenters, smart automotive systems, AIoT applications, and more. In fiscal year 2024, Quanta reported consolidated revenues of approximately US$44 billion and employed over 65,000 professionals globally. The company has expanded its global presence with manufacturing and service facilities across Asia, the Americas, and Europe. For more information, please visit Quanta Computer’s Website at http://www.quantatw.com/

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered Smart Glasses, Waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 450 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , X and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release include without limitation, statements that relate to potential impact of investments, Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship and future business opportunities with Quanta Computer and their customers and the Company’s leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as “believes,” “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “should” and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company’s beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

