BANC3 Secures Defense Contract to Develop Wideband Non-blocking RF Switch Matrix for Next-Generation Electronic Warfare

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BANC3, Inc., a leading defense technology innovator, announced today that it has been awarded a U.S. defense contract to develop an advanced Spectrum Surveillance product that involves a wideband 16×12 non-blocking RF switch, designed to transform electronic warfare, signals intelligence (SIGINT), and broader spectrum surveillance operations. This breakthrough capability strengthens U.S. information superiority in contested environments and positions BANC3 as a key partner in mission-critical modernization efforts.

BANC3’s advanced Spectrum Surveillance technology positions the company at the forefront of the DoD’s priority shift to space-based Spectrum Surveillance. Designed for wideband, non-blocking RF dominance, it is well-suited for potential integration into Navy P-8 Poseidon, Air Force MQ-4 Triton, and AFSPECWAR TACP modernization efforts. Closely aligned with the Pentagon’s JADC2 vision, this solution strengthens BANC3’s role as a strategic partner in achieving spectrum superiority across every domain.

This breakthrough technology expands the RF range of the switch from 6 GHz to 18 GHz, with potential scalability to 40 GHz. The design is implemented in a 6U VPX form factor, providing a small size, weight, and power solution for use in challenging military / aerospace environments.

“This award highlights BANC3’s leadership in Spectrum Surveillance and spectrum dominance technologies,” said Babu Cherukuri, CEO of BANC3. “By delivering a wideband, non-blocking RF switch with unmatched scalability, we are equipping U.S. forces with the agility and survivability required to counter near-peer threats. More importantly, this solution directly supports the DoD’s priority shift toward missile defense and space-based Spectrum Surveillance, ensuring our warfighters maintain information superiority across every domain.”

Fred Ilsemann, Vice President of Research & Development at BANC3, added: “Our engineering team is building scalable solutions that provide the wide RF bandwidth needed for today’s electronic warfare missions. This new RF front end technology lays the foundation for integration with future intelligence and surveillance platforms across multiple domains.”

The product positions BANC3 as a strategic partner for some of the Department of Defense’s most strategic modernization efforts. Opportunities include integration into U.S. Navy and Air Force initiatives such as the P-8 Poseidon SIGINT upgrade, the MQ-4 Triton Multi-INT upgrade, and AFSPECWAR Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) missions. In addition, the system aligns with the Pentagon’s broader Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) vision.

Beyond defense, the wideband RF switch offers future potential in regulatory spectrum monitoring, RF test equipment, and other commercial markets where advanced RF analysis is essential.

About BANC3

Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, BANC3, Inc. is a fast-growing defense product company specializing in space systems with core dominance in spectrum surveillance, spectrum communications, and electronic warfare jamming. The company further develops artificial intelligence and augmented reality solutions, and advanced unmanned systems. From concept to deployment, BANC3 delivers rapid, integrated software-hardware innovations that redefine mission readiness for U.S. and allied forces.

For more information, visit www.banc3.com/.

