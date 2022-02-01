Vultr and Signiant Elevate High-Speed Global Media Delivery

New partnership combines scalable, high-performance cloud infrastructure with accelerated file transfer to optimize the flow of digital content, transforming the digital media ecosystem worldwide

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Vultr, the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing platform, announced that Signiant, the market leader in accelerated file transfer solutions, is the latest ecosystem partner to join its Cloud Alliance. By combining Vultr’s high-performance cloud infrastructure with Signiant’s industry-leading accelerated file transfer and media management solution, businesses can unlock a revolutionary media delivery experience that prioritizes performance, security, and cost.





In an era of unprecedented digital content production, the ability to transfer large media files quickly, securely, and reliably is a necessity. Traditional methods of media transfer are outdated for today’s file sizes and endpoints – leaving many businesses grappling with bandwidth constraints, latency and data loss, and file management complexity. The alliance between Signiant and Vultr tackles these challenges head-on. Now, media and entertainment companies, video game studios, post-production houses, creative and marketing agencies, and financial services institutions can quickly migrate large files across geographically dispersed locations.

“With Vultr we have created a powerful partnership that delivers unprecedented speed, global reach, and resilience,” said Robert Browne, Signiant’s VP of Global Technology Alliances and Partnerships. “Thanks to our leading, best-of-breed technologies, organizations around the world have a robust, scalable solution that optimizes workflows, heightens data security, and enhances productivity.”

Together, Vultr and Signiant provide an intelligent SaaS-based file transfer software that enables:

Optimized bandwidth usage: The combination of Signiant’s accelerated file transfer technology and Vultr’s scalable cloud infrastructure unlocks significant bandwidth cost savings.

The combination of Signiant’s accelerated file transfer technology and Vultr’s scalable cloud infrastructure unlocks significant bandwidth cost savings. Reduced latency and data loss: Signiant’s patented transport technology enables the quick and secure transfer of large media files across any IP network.

Signiant’s patented transport technology enables the quick and secure transfer of large media files across any IP network. Efficient file management: With Signiant and Vultr, manage and distribute your assets seamlessly across different platforms anywhere in the world.

With Signiant and Vultr, manage and distribute your assets seamlessly across different platforms anywhere in the world. Upgrade from outdated methods: Leave behind FTP and other traditional methods for secure and reliable media asset access for your globally dispersed teams.

“Teaming up with Signiant is the next step in building our global ecosystem of technology partners,” said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Constant, the creator and parent company of Vultr. “We have created a solution that will uplevel the media experience everywhere, so that businesses can easily exchange content and deliver files seamlessly to, from, and across clouds and on-premises storage.”

Signiant is the latest partner to join Vultr’s Cloud Alliance. Touting a growing ecosystem of partners, including Cloud 66, Backblaze, Domino, Zeet, Yext, Nestify, Virtuozzo, and Console Connect, the Cloud Alliance enables organizations to build custom cloud operations from an ecosystem of enterprise-grade IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS providers, so they can scale and meet their needs at every stage.

To learn more about the Signiant and Vultr partnership, visit: here.

For more information on the Vultr Cloud Alliance, visit: here.

About Signiant

Today’s Signiant is much more than just fast, reliable, and secure file transfers. The Signiant Platform is an integrated set of SaaS products that make media content flow easier and more efficient. The Signiant Platform allows tedious tasks to be automated. Remote teams can find, preview and interact with media across distributed, diverse storage networks. Enterprises can exchange content throughout complex supply chains, and deliver files seamlessly to, from, and across clouds and on-premises storage. And they’ll also be able to reach new levels of efficiency with automated, high-volume content preparation and distribution tools. The Signiant Platform is built on a fast file transfer foundation already used by the world’s top media makers. And unlike any other media-focused offering, the Signiant Platform is already operating at scale connecting 50,000 companies of all sizes and over 1 million users.

Website: www.signiant.com

About Constant and Vultr

Constant, the creator and parent company of Vultr, is on a mission to make high-performance cloud computing easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers around the world. Vultr has served over 1.5 million customers across 185 countries with flexible, scalable, global Cloud Compute, Cloud GPU, Bare Metal, and Cloud Storage solutions. Founded by David Aninowsky and completely bootstrapped, Vultr has become the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing company without ever raising equity financing. Learn more at www.constant.com and www.vultr.com.

Contacts

Janabeth Ward



[email protected]