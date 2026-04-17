Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Grant of Incentive Stock Options

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (“the Company” – “Vulcan” TSX-V:VUL), announces it has granted 2,550,000 incentive stock options to directors and employees exercisable at $0.23 for a period of ten years pursuant to its Stock Option Plan and subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The Company has 12,990,240 shares reserved for issuance of which 4,900,000 are issued and outstanding prior to this current grant.

Vulcan Minerals is a precious and base metals exploration company based in St. John’s Newfoundland and Labrador. The company has strategic land positions in multiple active Newfoundland gold and base metal exploration and development belts. It also holds approximately 27% of the shares in Atlas Salt Inc. (TSXV:SALT). Atlas Salt is currently developing the Great Atlantic Salt mine in western Newfoundland.

We seek safe harbour.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, (as the term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release includes certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “potential”, “possible”, and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results “will”, “may”, “could”, or “should” occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion, delivery and timing of the referenced exploration program and assumptions related thereto. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing, completion and delivery of the referenced assessments and analysis. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

For information please contact:

Patrick J. Laracy, P.Geo.

President

(709) 754-3186

info@vulcanminerals.ca

www.vulcanminerals.ca

SOURCE: Vulcan Minerals, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire