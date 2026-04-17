Advanced Urology Expands Minimally Invasive Prostate Treatment Offerings Through Partnership with Francis Medical and Introduction of Vanquish(R) Water Vapor Ablation

Advanced Urology , a leading provider of comprehensive urologic care in the Southeast, today announced the successful completion of its first procedures using the Vanquish ® Water Vapor Ablation System through its partnership with Francis Medical, Inc. This minimally invasive technology is designed to ablate targeted prostate tissue and represents a significant advancement in the practice’s expanding focal therapy program.

The procedures were performed at Advanced Urology’s Johns Creek and Marietta Surgery Centers by board-certified urologists Dr. Neal Patel and Dr. Jason Lomboy on patients diagnosed with localized prostate cancer. This milestone reflects both the growing collaboration between Advanced Urology and Francis Medical and the practice’s continued commitment to bringing innovative, patient-centered treatments to the communities it serves.

“At Advanced Urology, we prioritize treatments that balance cancer control with preservation of quality of life,” said Dr. Neal Patel. “Our partnership with Francis Medical and adoption of the Vanquish system allows us to offer a streamlined, minimally invasive focal therapy option that aligns with those goals.”

The Vanquish System is a transurethral, ultrasound and electromagnetically guided thermotherapy device that uses high-energy sterile water vapor to ablate prostate tissue. Following FDA 510(k) clearance in 2025, the system is now being adopted in routine commercial practice. Unlike traditional treatments such as surgery or radiation, which may affect surrounding structures, the Vanquish System is designed to deliver targeted therapy within the natural boundaries of the prostate.

“Partnering with Francis Medical has enabled us to bring cutting-edge technology into our clinical practice more quickly,” said Dr. Jason Lomboy. “Early clinical experience suggests patients tolerate the procedure well, with minimal discomfort and encouraging outcomes as we continue to evaluate long-term results.”

Clinical data from the ongoing VAPOR 2 pivotal study has demonstrated promising early outcomes. At six months, 91% of patients achieved clearance of clinically significant in-field disease following a single procedure, with a favorable safety profile and low reported rates of urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction. Additional clinical coverage from Urology Times provides further context on the trial design and results.

“We are proud to collaborate with innovators like Francis Medical to expand access to next-generation therapies,” said Dr. Patel. “This partnership reinforces our mission to provide advanced, minimally invasive solutions tailored to each patient’s needs.”

Disclosure

The Vanquish® Water Vapor Ablation System has been cleared as a tool for the thermal ablation of targeted prostate tissue via a transurethral approach. The FDA has not evaluated the Vanquish System for the treatment of any disease, including prostate cancer, or evaluated the system for long-term prostate cancer outcomes.

About Advanced Urology

Advanced Urology is a patient-centered urology practice serving the Atlanta area with 13 clinic locations and 6 AAAHC-accredited ambulatory surgery centers. The practice offers fully integrated urologic care, including advanced focal therapy programs for genitourinary cancers, interventional radiology, advanced imaging with PET/CT, and a comprehensive cancer care center that provides innovative therapies for advanced-stage cancers, all within a coordinated, patient-focused model.

About Francis Medical

Francis Medical is committed to developing urological cancer treatments that are tough on cancer and gentle on patients, driven by a compassionate mission and clinical data supporting minimally invasive therapies. The company was founded by Michael Hoey in honor of his father, Francis Hoey, who experienced significant side effects from prostate cancer treatment. Today, Francis Medical focuses on advancing technologies such as water vapor ablation, which uses the thermal energy stored in sterile water vapor to target and destroy prostate tissue while aiming to minimize life-altering side effects.

Media Contact

Jamil Mawani

Director, Marketing & Business Development

Advanced Management Solutions, Advanced Urology

jmawani@advancedurology.com

(470) 579-5600 ext. 50125

SOURCE: Advanced Urology

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